Do Swedish teens work or laze about in summer?

Two teenagers cleaning the street as part of their summer job. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Do you get a summer job or spend your long school holidays with friends? We've got the latest stats on what Sweden's teenagers get up to.

Around half of Sweden's teenagers aged 16-18 get a job to earn some extra cash during the school summer holidays according to fresh figures from number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden.

The younger they are the less likely it is. One in ten of teenagers aged 13-15 surveyed said yes when asked the same question if they had had a summer job last summer. In total, that means a third of those aged 13-18 had a summer job last summer, writes Statistics Sweden in a press release presenting the figures.

Around a fifth of teenagers (13-18) also work extra the rest of the year after school hours.

Statistics Sweden also writes that 51 percent of those aged 16-18 said they had felt stressed at least once a week during the last six month. It was more keenly felt among girls, where 69 percent said they had felt stressed compared to 34 percent of the boys.