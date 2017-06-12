English-language jobs in Sweden

Hundreds of great job opportunities for foreign professionals at Sweden's top employers - in cooperation with Monster, Experteer, Stepstone, and CareerBuilder.
Search our jobs database now

Do Swedish teens work or laze about in summer?

The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
workjobssummer jobteenagers

Share this article

Do Swedish teens work or laze about in summer?
Two teenagers cleaning the street as part of their summer job. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
Do you get a summer job or spend your long school holidays with friends? We've got the latest stats on what Sweden's teenagers get up to.

Around half of Sweden's teenagers aged 16-18 get a job to earn some extra cash during the school summer holidays according to fresh figures from number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden.

The younger they are the less likely it is. One in ten of teenagers aged 13-15 surveyed said yes when asked the same question if they had had a summer job last summer. In total, that means a third of those aged 13-18 had a summer job last summer, writes Statistics Sweden in a press release presenting the figures.

Around a fifth of teenagers (13-18) also work extra the rest of the year after school hours.

Statistics Sweden also writes that 51 percent of those aged 16-18 said they had felt stressed at least once a week during the last six month. It was more keenly felt among girls, where 69 percent said they had felt stressed compared to 34 percent of the boys.

workjobssummer jobteenagers

Share this article

Swedish Employment News
article-image
Eight out of ten new jobs in Sweden go to immigrants
article-image
Opinion: Why it's time for Sweden to fully accept English in the workplace
article-image
'Don't move to Sweden just looking for a job, move for the whole experience'
article-image
Why two Americans have brought the keg party to Stockholm
article-image
'Right now I'm in Sweden, but the dream is to be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'
article-image
'I love this island, there's no other place like it'
article-image
'Sweden is a really easy country to settle into. I'd recommend it to anyone'
article-image
Swedish company sued in handshaking row