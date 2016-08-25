What we'll learn about Saga in The Bridge's final season

Nordic Noir

Sofia Helin as Saga Norén. Photo: Carolina Romare/Filmlance International AB

Published: 25 Aug 2016 15:57 GMT+02:00

The writer behind Swedish-Danish crime drama hit The Bridge has revealed one interesting detail we're going to find out more about in the series' fourth and final season.

Writer Hans Rosenfeldt spoke to Swedish tabloid Expressen after Danish broadcasters confirmed that the fourth season is also going to be the final season of the Nordic Noir mega hit.

"We all went into the fourth season to finish it, not least Sofia [Helin, who plays lead character Saga Norén] who has an enormously tough schedule, away from her family for six months. So we said: if we're doing another one it will be the last one," said Hans Rosenfeldt.

He also revealed that the majority of the plot would be based in Copenhagen, but declined to divulge much more about the hyped season apart from one detail about the detective heroine's iconic green Porsche 911.

"We're changing countries for the investigation itself. It has always been Sweden-based but now it's going to be Denmark-based."

"There's going to be a case to solve and then both lead characters will have a personal journey, and the less I say about that the better, I think. But one small detail is that we're going to find out where Saga got her Porsche from," he said.

The head of drama at Danish broadcaster DR, a co-producer behind the series, Piv Bernth, confirmed last week that the series is not expected to continue beyond the fourth season.

"Without giving away the plot, it does not allow for further continuation," she said in a press release.

As The Local has previously reported, the premiere date for the fourth season has not yet been set, but the eight episodes are expected to air at some point in 2018 in the Nordic countries.

Sofia Helin and Thure Lindhardt will both return as Swedish and Danish detectives Saga Norén and Henrik Sabroe in the new season, which kicks off around a year-and-a-half after the last episode. Shooting is scheduled to start in November.