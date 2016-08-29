  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Sweden's most beautiful places revealed
West-coast serenity in Onsala, Halland. Photo: Mikael Tigerström

Sweden's most beautiful places revealed

The Local · 29 Aug 2016, 11:00

Published: 29 Aug 2016 11:00 GMT+02:00

Halland ranks as Sweden's most beautiful county, while the medieval city wall in Visby counts as the country's loveliest building, a new survey suggests.

When asked if they thought their home county was beautiful, 62 percent of Halland residents surveyed said they fully agreed. 

Stockholmers also held their home county in high regard, with 59 percent of respondents praising its pulchritude. 

Of the 2,500 Swedes who took part in a Sifo survey commissioned by the Projektengagemang consultancy, 51 percent fully agreed that their home county was gorgeous; 49 agreed to an extent, and three percent didn’t agree at all. 

Here’s how the top ten looks: 

The town or place I live in is beautiful! (Fully agree, by county) 

Halland 62%

Stockholm 59%

Örebro 54%

Jönköping 52%

Skåne 50%

Uppsala 48%

Västra Götaland 43%

Östergötland 37%

Västerbotten 37%

Södermanland 29% 

So what’s so great about Halland then? Well, miles and miles of coastline set against the lovely Kattegat strait go a long way to explaining the locals’ satisfaction. 


Between two piers in Torkelstrop, Halland. Photo: Mikael Tigerström

And if we cast our minds back to June, three towns in Halland graced the top ten in the rankings for Sweden’s best summer city: Halmstad, Falkenberg and Varberg. 

A month earlier, little Varberg was named the best municipality in Sweden. 

READ MORE: Ten reasons why Varberg is the best place in Sweden

As for Sweden’s most beautiful buildings, here’s how respondents voted: 

Visby City Wall 13%

Visby, a stunning medieval city on the Baltic island of Gotland, is a Unesco World Heritage site and this well-preserved defensive fortification is one of the main attractions. 


Photo: Emelie Asplund/imagebank.sweden.se

Drottningholm Palace 11%

Also on the Unesco list, this palace is fit for a king. Which is just as well, since Sweden’s King and Queen live here. 


Photo: Melker Dahlstrand/imagebank.sweden.se

Stockholm City Hall 7%

This magnificent red-brick structure stands proudly on the shores of Riddarfjärden and plays host each year to the Nobel Prize banquet. 

Story continues below…


Photo: Werner Nystrand/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se

The High Coast Bridge 7%

Sweden’s High Coast is a stunning place to visit and this nearly 20-year-old suspension bridge serves as a worthy gateway. 


Photo: Helena Wahlman/imagebank.sweden.se

READ MORE: Five gorgeous gems on Sweden's High Coast

Uppsala Cathedral 6%

First built in the 13th century the cathedral, which has undergone several restorations since then, looms impressively over the popular university city. 


Photo: Mark Harris/imagebank.sweden.se

READ MORE: Five things that make Uppsala a superb university city

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Is this the most Swedish wedding cake ever?
A chocolate ball enters a mouth. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Is this the most Swedish wedding cake ever?

42 minutes ago

That's a lot of balls!

'Unfriendly' Swedes give expats the cold shoulder
Is it difficult to make friends with Scandinavians? Photo: Berit Roald/NTB scanpix/TT

'Unfriendly' Swedes give expats the cold shoulder

1 hour ago

Sweden is among the most difficult countries for foreigners to feel at home in, according to a new survey.

Sweden's most beautiful places revealed
West-coast serenity in Onsala, Halland. Photo: Mikael Tigerström

Sweden's most beautiful places revealed

1 hour ago

Is the west coast the best coast?

Swedish woman bumps into bear near pub
This is not the bear Valeria Möller met in Skellefteå. Photo: Bernard Boehne

Swedish woman bumps into bear near pub

4 hours ago

If you go down to the pub tonight...

Stockholm school segregates boys and girls in gym class
A gym class for first-graders. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Stockholm school segregates boys and girls in gym class

5 hours ago

"Some of our girls want to be able to take off their veils and wear shorts and T-shirts in their classes," a teacher explained.

This Brit moved to Sweden and opened his dream café
Härnösand café owner Shaun Corby. Photo: Johanna Corby

This Brit moved to Sweden and opened his dream café

5 hours ago

Shaun Corby tells The Local how following his Swedish wife to Härnösand turned out to be the best move he ever made.

Missing Swedish billionaire found dead
In the early 1980s, Ericsson was known as the ’Golden boy’ of the west coast. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

Missing Swedish billionaire found dead

21 hours ago

Swedish entrepreneur and billionaire Christer Ericsson, who went missing during a fishing trip two months ago, has been found dead on the west coast.

Sweden Democrats try to woo pensioners
The party says the minimum pension ought to be raised by 10 percent. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Sweden Democrats try to woo pensioners

1 day ago

Sweden’s far-right party on Saturday vowed to fight for the elderly, saying it will only support a government that is prepared to significantly hike pensions for those who struggle financially.

Swedish hikers found after missing for six days
The only trace is currently a mobile phone found in the area and which is believed to belong to one of the men. Photo: Henrik Montgomery /TT

Swedish hikers found after missing for six days

1 day ago

Swedish police on Saturday found two elderly hikers who went missing in the Abisko mountain range six days ago.

Winds leave thousands of Swedes without power
The winds are also expected to blow away the warm weather that the Swedes have been blessed with in the past few days. Photo: Peter Arwidi / TT file picture

Winds leave thousands of Swedes without power

1 day ago

Strong gusts, forecast to reach up to 21 metres per hour, left thousands of people without power in Sweden’s northern regions on Saturday.

Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
'Sweden's Lauryn Hill' touches the country's musical soul
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Sponsored Article
Why expats choose international health insurance
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Sponsored Article
Why you should attend an international job fair
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Sponsored Article
Five things Americans should know about voting abroad
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: August 12th-14th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Swedes cheer first snow of the season
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Gallery
People-watching: August 10th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Syrian presenter: Swedish media should make more shows in Arabic
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Travel
Watch the meteor shower in Sweden
Lifestyle
How to survive a crayfish party
The Local Voices
Gabriel mastered Swedish and got accepted onto a medicine degree in just 7 months
3,335
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »