'Karolinska should never have hired Macchiarini'
Italian celebrity surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Photo: AP Photo/Lorenzo Galassi

'Karolinska should never have hired Macchiarini'

The Local · 31 Aug 2016, 10:46

Published: 31 Aug 2016 10:13 GMT+02:00
Updated: 31 Aug 2016 10:46 GMT+02:00

An investigation has looked into how Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini was able to carry out three trachea operations at Karolinska University Hospital which sparked controversy after patients died.

Macchiarini, famed for his pioneering use of stem cells in regenerative surgery, was reported to the Swedish authorities by four doctors as early as 2014. But an internal probe cleared him of research misconduct and carrying out procedures without ethical permission.

However, after a documentary by Swedish broadcaster SVT sparked debate when it shed light on some of his more controversial surgeries, the hospital ordered Kjell Asplund, chairman of the Swedish National Council on Medical Ethics, to carry out an external investigation.

"Much went wrong in connection with Macchiarini's transplants of synthetic trachea," said Asplund in a statement when he presented the results of the inquiry on Wednesday.

"Macchiarini should not even have been employed at the hospital. There were shortcomings in how the decisions about the transplants were made and how they acted on existing laws. The hospital has a big task ahead to ensure patient safety and trust."

At a press conference Asplund elaborated: "Hospitals where he had performed surgeries before gave him strongly negative reviews. These critical voices were not taken into account. There was never a job interview, for example. Our conclusion is that the hospital needs a better hiring process."

The Italian celebrity surgeon rose to fame in 2011 for carrying out the first synthetic organ transplant, making a trachea – or windpipe – from plastic, and using it as a frame into which the patient’s own stem cells could then grow.

Three of these were carried out at Karolinska University Hospital. However, two of the patients later died and one was forced to have a new transplant in the US. 

Asplund said that all three patients had been seriously ill and that in two of the cases the cancer types had been so unusual that it was impossible to determine the extent of their illness. But he added that there had not been "an immediate life threat" in either of the cases when the transplantations were carried out.

Macchiarini is the subject of nearly a dozen separate ongoing inquiries, including five at the Karolinska Institute (KI), which is closely linked to the hospital, and a police investigation into suspected manslaughter. 

He is also accused of having lied on his CV when he applied for a position at KI, from where he was fired in March following the allegations.

