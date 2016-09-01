  • Sweden's news in English
 
Beware escaped ostrich, Swedish police warn
The escaped ostrich in question. Photo: Helena Wall

Lee Roden · 1 Sep 2016, 14:34

Between the wolves, bears and even the hungry elk, Sweden has its fair share of wild animals to look out for. Yet it's an ostrich rather than a native Scandinavian beast striking fear into the hearts of one town this week.

Police have warned locals of Fellingsbro in Örebro County not to approach a female ostrich which escaped from a farm near the central Swedish town on Wednesday.

The getaway has even provoked a local police officer into detailing a harrowing previous encounter with one such long-legged bird.

“I was hunted. I don’t want to meet one again, never in my life (…) one of the ostriches had a look in its eye that I will never forget,” police spokesperson Stefan Wickberg chillingly recounted to tabloid Aftonbladet.

“Their bills are really strong too, so I’d opt to stay away,” he added.

The escaped animal apparently belongs to a private individual who had purchased it together with four more.

“It is important not to get too close. If the animal feels trapped and threatened it can attack. There have been reports of people who have been killed by ostriches in different parts of the world,” Fredrik Engström, a local animal welfare inspector, warned broadcaster SVT.

According to resident Helena Wall however, who managed to take two pictures of the bird, it did not appear to be scared.

"It was calm and walked around eating around 50 metres from its owner, who was lying down sleeping," she told The Local. 

The great ostrich escape in action. Photo: Helena Wall

It is now up to the owner to catch the bird or it could end up being shot by hunters, though that would be the worst-case scenario, the local council says.

Catching the ostrich may be easier said than done though. The animals can reach a top speed of around 70 km/h (44 mph). That's faster than any human – including Usain Bolt

