  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
The Local List
The six most beautiful autumn walks in Värmland
The gorgeous Finnskog area of Värmland. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

The six most beautiful autumn walks in Värmland

The Local · 2 Sep 2016, 12:50

Published: 02 Sep 2016 12:50 GMT+02:00
Updated: 02 Sep 2016 12:50 GMT+02:00

Värmland-based travel writer Clarissa Hirst introduces you to six of the most delightful places to stretch your legs this season.

Spectacular colours are on display, mushrooms and berries are ripe for the picking, the summer tourists have disappeared and the days are still long enough to enjoy the sunshine. Autumn is without a doubt the best time of year to explore the Värmland region in western Sweden.

1. Glaskogen Nature Reserve

No trip to Värmland is complete without a visit to Glaskogen. Its 28,000 hectares of pure wilderness make it the perfect place to disconnect from urban life and experience the very best natural scenery that the region has to offer. 300 kilometres of walking trails ranging in difficulty wind through the reserve, with those around Stora Gla offering incredible backdrops and wildlife encounters. Wind shelters and firewood are available for overnight or weekend campers, and you should purchase a Glaskogskort for 50 kronor ($5.8) from the information centre in Lenungshammar or online if you wish to use these facilities.

How to get there: You’ll need Google Maps for this one. Order a map of the starting points for all the trails online at Glaskogen.se or pick one up from a local tourist office.


Glaskogen, 28,000 hectares of pure wilderness. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

2. 7-torpsleden, Finnskog

This trail is one of the most beautiful and historically fascinating trails you’ll experience in Värmland. You’ll begin your walk in Sweden, cross into Norway and travel back hundreds of years in time as you wander through seven homesteads built by Finnish migrants who settled here during the seventeenth century. The 8km walk starts at Ritamäki, one of the best preserved farms in the Finnskog region, and is a relatively easy one. Make sure to get your daily dose of vitamins on the blueberries that grow in abundant supply as you pass the Swedish-Norwegian border.

How to get there: Take the E45 from Karlstad north towards Torsby. From there take the E16 towards Lekvattnet and follow the signs to Ritamäki, where a carpark marks the beginning of the trail.


If you're interested in history, you'll love this walk. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

3. Jäverön, Skattkärr

There are 20km of walking paths on this lovely little island and you can choose to cover the entire circuit or take one of the shorter loops. There are several picnic stops and wind shelters where you can rest, grill some food and even spend the night. You’re sure to encounter horses, cows, plenty of forest and beautiful views of Vänern, the largest lake in western Europe.

How to get there: Take the E18 east from Karlstad and take the Skattkärr exit. Turn right down Herrövägen and follow the road until you reach the ferry departure point. The free ferry departs for Jäverön four times a day April-October and twice daily November-March. You can check times here.


Look at all the colours of those trees. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

4. Kycklingleden, Liljedal

During the late 18th century, a farmer travelling by boat to Karlstad to sell chickens became shipwrecked. His chickens were washed ashore and the surrounding area was named Kycklingdalen (The Chicken Dale) after them. This walk, which takes you through the Dale is aptly named The Chicken Trail. Though you probably won’t see many chickens these days, you’ll spot plenty of other animals; thirty-eight rare species of flora and fauna make their home in the Dale. The 5.7km loop contains some steep uphill climbs and takes you through birch and pine forest, a hazel grove, wetland and rejuvenating forest ravaged by a fire in 2004. Even in dry weather the ground can get quite swampy so definitely wear hiking boots. Keep an eye out for quartz beneath your feet.

How to get there: Liljedal is a 35-minute drive from Karlstad. Head south-west on the E18 towards Grums and continue towards Liljedal, turning off onto Nyavägen. Continue past Eds Kyrka and turn left down Budavägen, the first road after crossing over the river. Follow the signs to Buda badplats and Kycklingleden.


The Chicken Trail in Liljedal. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

5. Apertin Nature Reserve, Kil

Apertin is a country manor in Kil County, and its name is actually a Swedish version of the Scottish city Aberdeen. Wandering through the nature reserve nearby, you’ll find ravines forged by glaciers after the last ice age. The ravines are home to a rich plant and animal life and budding botanists and ornithologists will feel right at home. The surrounding countryside also serves as a magical backdrop for a quiet afternoon stroll.

How to get there: From Karlstad follow route 62 north towards Forshaga. Turn left onto Öjenäsvägen and follow the signs.

Story continues below…

READ ALSO: Six real bonds between Sweden and Scotland


Beautiful Apertin Nature Reserve. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

6. The Klara River, Karlstad

There’s plenty to see as you stroll along the Klara: the family-friendly parks surrounding Sandgrundsudden and Värmland's Museum; the flashy waterfront location occupied by Karlstad Congress Culture Centre; and the little island of Gubbholmen, where you can spend some time at the popular outdoor gym. You’ll pass plenty of dog walkers, joggers and cyclists along your way. Keep your eyes peeled for Östra Bron, the longest stone arch bridge in Sweden that was begun in 1761.

How to get there: Start at The Bishops Arms and walk towards Värmland's Museum. Follow the river for as long as you like.


There's plenty of great walks without leaving Karlstad. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

Clarissa Hirst is a travel writer and researcher based in Karlstad. You can connect with her on Twitter or visit her website.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
The Local List
The six most beautiful autumn walks in Värmland
The gorgeous Finnskog area of Värmland. Photo: Clarissa Hirst

The six most beautiful autumn walks in Värmland

1 minute ago

Värmland-based travel writer <a href="https://twitter.com/clarissa_hirst">Clarissa Hirst</a> introduces you to six of the most delightful places to stretch your legs this season.

Sweden achieves gender parity on government boards
The Swedish government has gender parity and now the boards it appoints do too. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Sweden achieves gender parity on government boards

11 minutes ago

A woman now occupies every other position on the boards of the country's government agencies.

Swedish hunters shoot and kill runaway ostrich
The escaped ostrich in question. Photo: Helena Wall

Swedish hunters shoot and kill runaway ostrich

1 hour ago

UPDATED: An ostrich who ran off and frightened local police officers has been killed.

Startups
'Swedes are marvellous at creating elegant solutions'
Stockholm Tech Fest 2015. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT

'Swedes are marvellous at creating elegant solutions'

2 hours ago

This is the time for social entrepreneurs to shine, argues entrepreneur Tyler Crowley ahead of startup conference STHLM Tech Fest.

'Trump spreads conspiracy theories and is openly racist'
Kinnaman pictured earlier this year. Photo: Joel Ryan/AP/TT

'Trump spreads conspiracy theories and is openly racist'

2 hours ago

The billionaire won't be getting Joel Kinnaman's vote in November.

What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?
A Swedish submarine during a Nato exercise off the coast of Norway in 2015. Photo: Marit Hommedal/NTB scanpix/TT

What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?

5 hours ago

A new report has tried to find out.

The Local Recipes
Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto
Mushroom risotto. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto

5 hours ago

As September sets in, gives this warming Swedish risotto a try.

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate
Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate

19 hours ago

Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor initially said she did not think the Sweden Democrats were racist, but has since changed her tune.

Video
Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig
Schumer pictured on a separate occasion. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig

19 hours ago

UPDATED: The comedian asked for a man to be removed after he shouted sexist comments at her.

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars
Rolf Lassgård as the title character in A Man Called Ove. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars

20 hours ago

The Swedish Film Institute has thrown its weight behind A Man Called Ove in an attempt to win Best Foreign Language Film for the first time since 1983.

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
3,378
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »