Police suspect murder after grim forest find
The Local · 5 Sep 2016, 11:36
Published: 05 Sep 2016 11:36 GMT+02:00
According to unconfirmed reports cited by the Aftonbladet tabloid the body was found with its head severed.
"We have received those reports, but it is nothing I can confirm," police spokesperson Tommy Lindh told the newspaper.
Police were alerted to the macabre find at around 9am after forestry workers discovered the body inside a car parked on a small road in the forest near Filipstad in western Sweden.
"Circumstances at the scene lead police to suspect murder," said a statement on the police website, but it did not elaborate.
Forensic teams, dog handlers and emergency services have been called to the scene.
Your comments about this article