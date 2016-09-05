  • Sweden's news in English
 
Police suspect murder after grim forest find
File photo of a Swedish police officer. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Police suspect murder after grim forest find

The Local · 5 Sep 2016, 11:36

Published: 05 Sep 2016 11:36 GMT+02:00

Police cordoned off a large wooded area in the Värmland region on Monday after a man was found dead in a car.

According to unconfirmed reports cited by the Aftonbladet tabloid the body was found with its head severed.

"We have received those reports, but it is nothing I can confirm," police spokesperson Tommy Lindh told the newspaper.

Police were alerted to the macabre find at around 9am after forestry workers discovered the body inside a car parked on a small road in the forest near Filipstad in western Sweden.

"Circumstances at the scene lead police to suspect murder," said a statement on the police website, but it did not elaborate.

Forensic teams, dog handlers and emergency services have been called to the scene.

