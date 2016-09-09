  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Muslim girl, 14, attacked outside school in Borås
File photo of a Swedish police officer. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Muslim girl, 14, attacked outside school in Borås

The Local · 9 Sep 2016, 12:29

Published: 09 Sep 2016 12:29 GMT+02:00

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old Muslim girl was attacked outside a school in southern Sweden in what an officer has told a Swedish broadcaster may have been a hate-related attack.

The adult male attacked the girl with "a sharp object (not a knife)" near the International English School and the Erikslund school in Borås at around 8.28am on Thursday, the police wrote on their website.

She received minor injuries, consisting of a cut on her arm.

Police have confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

"We're treating it as a hate crime. Things happened in connection with the incident that made us believe that," Borås police officer Tomas Jansson was quoted by the SVT broadcaster as saying.

According to the teenager, the man said that he attacked her because she was a Muslim.

"He has threatened to kill me, he says that he knows who I am and that he is going to kill me," she told SVT. "The first time he tried to pull off my veil."

Around 800 pupils attend the two schools, which kept their doors locked on Friday while teaching continued. However, police said that the attack was understood to have been specifically directed at the girl and that they did not believe there was a general threat to the public.

"The police's assessment is that education and other activities can go on as scheduled throughout the day," police wrote in a statement.

Story continues below…

Officers were early on Friday afternoon still looking for the suspect, who was described as a man aged around 35-40, 180-190 centimetres tall, dressed in black, with light brown hair and a beard.

The attack took place a day after a 14-year-old boy was attacked with a knife at another school in a different area of Borås. Another teenage boy was arrested as a suspect shortly after the incident.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Muslim girl, 14, attacked outside school in Borås
File photo of a Swedish police officer. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Muslim girl, 14, attacked outside school in Borås

15 minutes ago

Police have confirmed that it is being investigated as a hate-related attack.

Have two Swedish amateurs made the last real Bond film?
Ever wondered what a Swedish version of James Bond would be like? Photo: Jerry Gladh/Lukas Pålsson

Have two Swedish amateurs made the last real Bond film?

59 minutes ago

Could two Swedes with no experience and zero budget make a James Bond movie? Watch the trailer and decide for yourselves.

Man's 'offensive' number plate banned in Sweden
All good and well until you look at it in the mirror. Photo: Jurek Holzer/SvD/TT (image manipulated by The Local)

Man's 'offensive' number plate banned in Sweden

1 hour ago

This driver was outsmarted by transport authorities.

Refugee crisis
Sweden unveils new refugee age assessment model
A Swedish residential home for unaccompanied minors. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Sweden unveils new refugee age assessment model

3 hours ago

The previous system for assessing the age of unaccompanied minors who apply for asylum in Sweden has been criticized.

Royal baptism day for Sweden's Prince Alexander
Prince Alexander pictured with his parents in June. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Royal baptism day for Sweden's Prince Alexander

4 hours ago

It has been a busy summer of royal baptisms in Sweden, and now it's Prince Alexander's turn.

The Local List
Ten places to get a perfect cup of coffee in Stockholm
Finding good coffee can be tricky in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Ten places to get a perfect cup of coffee in Stockholm

5 hours ago

Sick of paying a premium for tarry lukewarm filter coffee? This guide to Stockholm's best brew is for you.

How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers
Pheasant burgers are a new twist on an old Swedish classic, the veal burger. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers

5 hours ago

The Swedish recipe for veal burgers dates back to 1879. Using pheasant gives them a unique gamey flavour.

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?
Boden in northern Sweden. Photo: Johan Elisson/Wikimedia

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?

19 hours ago

Property prices have rocketed in Sweden in the past year. But where are they rising fastest?

In partnership with Allabryggor.se
Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems
Photo: Allabryggor.se

Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems

20 hours ago

Looking for your own piece of Swedish coastline?

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism
The launch of the new campaign against anti-Semitism in Malmö. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism

23 hours ago

A new campaign launched in southern Swedish city Malmö hopes to fight anti-Semitism by encouraging thousands of school students to talk about the issue.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
3,455
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »