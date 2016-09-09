  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers
Pheasant burgers are a new twist on an old Swedish classic, the veal burger. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers

Jack Schofield · 9 Sep 2016, 06:59

Published: 09 Sep 2016 06:59 GMT+02:00

Tired of the same old meats? Pheasant might spice up your kitchen and your cooking repertoire, while making them into burgers will ensure they'll go down a treat for the whole family.

Summary:

Makes: Two large burgers 

Level: Moderate

Time: 15 minutes (including cooking time, plus 30 minutes chilling time before cooking)

Ingredients:

3 slices of white bread, crusts removed

2 pheasant breasts, about 120g (5oz) each

2 egg yolks

120ml (1/2 cup) double (heavy) cream

1/2 tsp salt 

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp butter

Method:

1. Use a food processor to make the bread crumbs. Divide the breadcrumbs between two large plates or two sheets of baking parchment.

2. Mince the pheasant breasts.

3. Put the mince, salt and pepper in the food processor and blitz to thoroughly mix.

4. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, blitzing briefly after each addition.

5. Slowly add the cream with the motor running. You will end up with a loose mixture, quite different to an ordinary beef burger mixture.

6. Chill the mixture for 30-60 minutes as this makes it easier to shape.

7. Heat a frying pan and add a tablespoon of oil and a tablespoon of butter to the pan.

8. When the frying pan is nearly hot, divide the mixture into two portions and spoon on to one of the plates with breadcrumbs on. Use a knife to shape into two burgers, about 1¼ cm (½”) thick. Top the burgers with breadcrumbs from the other plate.

9. Fry the burgers for about 3 minutes per side until they are golden brown, but don’t overcook them.

10. Serve with potato puree and wilted ground elder or wilted spinach.

Tips:

– Make sure all the ingredients are really cold when you start mixing, otherwise the mixture is likely to separate.

– Pheasant breasts vary a lot in size. Allow approximately 1 egg yolk and 60 ml (¼ cup) of cream for every 125 g (4 oz) of meat.
– You can use other parts of pheasant as well as the breast, but take care to avoid the numerous tiny bones in the thighs.

This recipe was originally published on food writer John Duxbury’s Swedish Food website. 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Jack Schofield (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Royal baptism day for Sweden’s Prince Alexander
Prince Alexander pictured with his parents in June. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Royal baptism day for Sweden’s Prince Alexander

57 minutes ago

It has been a busy summer of royal baptisms in Sweden, and now it's Prince Alexander's turn.

The Local List
Ten places to get a perfect cup of coffee in Stockholm
Finding good coffee can be tricky in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Ten places to get a perfect cup of coffee in Stockholm

1 hour ago

Sick of paying a premium for tarry lukewarm filter coffee? This guide to Stockholm's best brew is for you.

How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers
Pheasant burgers are a new twist on an old Swedish classic, the veal burger. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

How to make your own Swedish pheasant burgers

1 hour ago

The Swedish recipe for veal burgers dates back to 1879. Using pheasant gives them a unique gamey flavour.

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?
Boden in northern Sweden. Photo: Johan Elisson/Wikimedia

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?

15 hours ago

Property prices have rocketed in Sweden in the past year. But where are they rising fastest?

In partnership with Allabryggor.se
Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems
Photo: Allabryggor.se

Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems

16 hours ago

Looking for your own piece of Swedish coastline?

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism
The launch of the new campaign against anti-Semitism in Malmö. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism

19 hours ago

A new campaign launched in southern Swedish city Malmö hopes to fight anti-Semitism by encouraging thousands of school students to talk about the issue.

Interview
Don't let size fool you! Meet Sweden's tiniest firefighter
Louise Carlsson, part-time firefighter. Photo: Private

Don't let size fool you! Meet Sweden's tiniest firefighter

20 hours ago

Part-time firefighter Louise Carlsson, who stands at 148cm (or 4ft 10in), tells The Local she hopes her story will help break down barriers.

Homes
In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes
Imagine living in a former church. Photo: Nadja Endler

In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes

22 hours ago

There are many great homes in Sweden. Amanda Strömberg at Houzz.se lists ten of the most amazing ones.

Riksdag debates new Russian gas pipeline
The first Nord Stream pipeline was laid in 2011. Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky/AP/TT

Riksdag debates new Russian gas pipeline

23 hours ago

The Swedish parliament was to debate Russian plans to lay an additional gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Former Karolinska boss who lost Nobel spot hits back
Harriet Wallberg during her spell as the Karolinska Institute's president. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

Former Karolinska boss who lost Nobel spot hits back

1 day ago

The former president of the Karolinska Institute (KI) university who lost her position on the panel that awards a Nobel Prize due to the Paolo Macchiarini scandal has fired back at critics.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
3,455
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »