Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech

A Swedish MP has marked the opening of the country's parliament by playing Pokémon Go during the Prime Minister’s speech.

Social Democrat Monica Green tweeted a picture of a pesky Psyduck peeking out from behind no less than Prince Daniel’s back while Stefan Löfven addressed the Riksdag on Tuesday afternoon, provoking a wave of retweets, as well as a mixed response.

Nämen titta en Pokémon bakom prins Daniel när statsministern #riksmötet pic.twitter.com/G7hrXOfMzU — Monica Green (@GreenMonica) September 13, 2016

“What level are you?” asked one reply. “Can you catch the Prime Minister with a pokéball?”, pondered another.

Not everyone saw the funny side however. “On another job that would have led to the sack,” Jessica Schedvin wrote.

Green has defended the tweet, insisting that she was listening fully to the PM’s speech.

“I can do two things at once. I listened very carefully to the Prime Minister's speech and I thought it was very good,” she told local newspaper Skaraborgs Allehanda.

Regarding the suggestion that she would have been fired had she done the same thing on another job, the MP quipped “the person who wrote that is perhaps not capable of doing two things at once”.

In August a minister in nearby Norway found out the hard way that politics and Pokémon are uneasy bedfellows. Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande came under fire for playing the game during a hearing on the strategy of the Norwegian military.

Grande later defended her multitasking, telling newspaper VG that “some of us have heads that listen better when we are also doing brain dead activities. We aren’t all the same”.

