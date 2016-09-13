  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech
A Psyduck (left) pictured outside the Riksdag and MP Monica Green (right). Photo: The Local & Pontus Lundahl/TT

Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech

The Local · 13 Sep 2016, 17:34

Published: 13 Sep 2016 17:34 GMT+02:00

A Swedish MP has marked the opening of the country's parliament by playing Pokémon Go during the Prime Minister’s speech.

Social Democrat Monica Green tweeted a picture of a pesky Psyduck peeking out from behind no less than Prince Daniel’s back while Stefan Löfven addressed the Riksdag on Tuesday afternoon, provoking a wave of retweets, as well as a mixed response.

“What level are you?” asked one reply. “Can you catch the Prime Minister with a pokéball?”, pondered another.

Not everyone saw the funny side however. “On another job that would have led to the sack,” Jessica Schedvin wrote.

Green has defended the tweet, insisting that she was listening fully to the PM’s speech.

“I can do two things at once. I listened very carefully to the Prime Minister's speech and I thought it was very good,” she told local newspaper Skaraborgs Allehanda.

Regarding the suggestion that she would have been fired had she done the same thing on another job, the MP quipped “the person who wrote that is perhaps not capable of doing two things at once”.

In August a minister in nearby Norway found out the hard way that politics and Pokémon are uneasy bedfellows. Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande came under fire for playing the game during a hearing on the strategy of the Norwegian military.

Grande later defended her multitasking, telling newspaper VG that “some of us have heads that listen better when we are also doing brain dead activities. We aren’t all the same”. 

Story continues below…

READ ALSO: Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokemon teens

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Mum in Sweden picks up fine for speeding son
A file photo of a speeding car not related to the story. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP/TT

Mum in Sweden picks up fine for speeding son

7 minutes ago

The mother of a 17-year-old trainee driver who drove at speeds of almost 200 kilometres per hour has been fined 4,750 kronor ($587) by a Swedish appeals court.

Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech
A Psyduck (left) pictured outside the Riksdag and MP Monica Green (right). Photo: The Local & Pontus Lundahl/TT

Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech

31 minutes ago

The opening of parliament, Prince Daniel, the Prime Minister and a Pokémon. Only in Sweden.

Julian Assange
Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning
Julian Assange. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning

41 minutes ago

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will submit to questions in the presence of Swedish officials at Ecuador's embassy in London.

In pictures
Spectacular photos show stunning Sweden at night
Sweden's west coast. Photo: Andreas Joakimson

Spectacular photos show stunning Sweden at night

2 hours ago

Fall in love with Sweden all over again through these incredible photos.

Sweden's king stands up for the EU in parliament speech
King Carl XVI Gustaf at the opening of the Riksdag. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Sweden's king stands up for the EU in parliament speech

2 hours ago

King Carl XVI Gustaf urged continued belief in the European Union as he reopened parliament on Tuesday.

Ikea cooks up strong sales with popular kitchens
People queue to enter Ikea's new Umeå store last February. Photo: Jonatan Stålhös/TT

Ikea cooks up strong sales with popular kitchens

5 hours ago

The Swedish furniture giant's sales are up to a whopping 34.2 billion euros ($38.3 billion) in the last year.

Here are the best and worst schools in Sweden
A file photo of a student in a Swedish school. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Here are the best and worst schools in Sweden

5 hours ago

A new study ranking Sweden's best and worst schools by municipality says that the gap between them is growing.

Self-described witch hunter at large in Sweden
The man planned to kill and burn his brother-in-law. Photo: AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky

Self-described witch hunter at large in Sweden

5 hours ago

The man, described as 'dangerous', escaped from his psychiatric ward last week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured playing for Manchester United. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP/TT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company

7 hours ago

Could the Swede's latest investment make an entire game dedicated to Zlatan possible?

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint
File photo of a mobile phone. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint

9 hours ago

Two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old are said to have threatened two teenage girls at knifepoint in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Society
What's Sweden's ancient forest tongue?
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
3,016
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »