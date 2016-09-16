Celebs snub Sweden's global union plan
The Local · 16 Sep 2016, 08:28
Published: 16 Sep 2016 08:28 GMT+02:00
The Local · 16 Sep 2016, 08:28
Published: 16 Sep 2016 08:28 GMT+02:00
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has been asking celebrities, including Meryl Streep, to back his new plan to give unions more influence in global companies. But the endorsements aren't coming.
Cheese marinated in brandy with vanilla. Food writer John Duxbury shares his recipe with The Local.
A new national strategy on violence against women is also being worked on.
A Swedish artist's controversial memorial to the victims of the Utøya massacre may be replaced by the Norwegian government.
The book is meant to help improve military operations.
So why does nobody want to buy it?
All three of Sweden's Auditors General have now resigned following a scandal sparked by a daily newspaper's investigation.
US and Dutch authorities have reportedly asked Telia to pay a settlement figure of $1.4 billion linked to a probe into alleged dodgy deals.
Decorator Tommy Doverdalen tells Houzz.se's Amanda Strömberg about how he turned a small office into a stylish apartment in Stockholm.
|
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
|
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
|
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
|
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
|
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »
"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »
A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »
"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »
|
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
|
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
|
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
|
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
|
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
|
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
|
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
|
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
|
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
|
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
|
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
|
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
|
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
|
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
|
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
|
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
|
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
|
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
|
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
|
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
|
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
|
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
|
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
|
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
|
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
|
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
|
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
|
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Your comments about this article