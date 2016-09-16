Sweden's migration boss Danielsson steps down

Anders Danielsson at migration offices in Malmö. Photo: Drago Prvulovic/TT

TT/The Local · 16 Sep 2016, 09:33

Published: 16 Sep 2016 09:25 GMT+02:00

Updated: 16 Sep 2016 09:33 GMT+02:00

The top boss of Sweden's Migration Agency has resigned a year after last autumn's refugee crisis to take up another position as head of the Swedish Red Cross.

Migrationsverket's Anders Danielsson featured prominently in media coverage of last year's refugee crisis, when Sweden grabbed global headlines after it took in an unprecedented number of asylum seekers.

But on Friday morning he announced he was stepping down as director.

"There rarely is a 'right time' to change jobs, but the right time is when the opportunity presents itself. It feels good that things have settled since last autumn, that our operations are developing in a positive way and that the Migration Agency is well-equipped to handle the challenges ahead. That makes me feel confident in the choice to move on," he said.

The 62-year-old, who also is a former director of the Security Police Säpo, will instead take up a position as secretary-general of the Swedish branch of the Red Cross, starting on December 1st. The government is to appoint an interim director of the Migration Agency.

Sweden received around 163,000 asylum applications in 2015, but the numbers have since dropped following ID and border checks and stricter asylum rules. Between 30,000 and 50,000 are expected to seek asylum in the Nordic country in 2016.