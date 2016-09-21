Swedish police to get new terror training

Two police officers in Stockholm. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

TT/The Local · 21 Sep 2016, 08:22

Published: 21 Sep 2016 07:54 GMT+02:00

Updated: 21 Sep 2016 08:22 GMT+02:00

Around 10,000 police officers in Sweden will receive additional training and practice in dealing with terror attacks, with the courses due to start this autumn.

Sveriges Radio reports that the new programme will be part of the mandatory training which all officers working out on the country's streets receive.

“Hopefully it will make a difference by ensuring that the individual police officers are more confident in what they should do, how they should do it, and feel like they can actually make a difference,” Jonas Hysing from Sweden’s National Tactical Council (NTR) told Sveriges Radio.

The NTR is a special police unit set up in 2014 to ensure police in Sweden are better equipped to deal with terror attacks.

The new programme will be both theoretical and practical, and is designed to help officers out on the streets, who are likely to be the first on the scene in the case of a terror attack.

The news of fresh police training in the area comes at the same time as a survey by pollsters Novus showed that only 17 percent of Swedes believe their police and security services are adequately prepared to prevent terrorist crimes in the country.

Story continues below…

That was a decrease in confidence from a similar survey in January 2015, when 23 percent said they believed the authorities were prepared.