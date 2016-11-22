  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Lina Thomsgård. Photo: Sofia Runarsdotter

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'

The Local · 22 Nov 2016, 14:43

Published: 22 Nov 2016 14:43 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

When Lina Thomsgård was five years old she knew she wanted to be Prime Minister.

“It was some kind of family dinner, and when a relative asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I answered without a doubt,” Lina recalls. “And then they all started laughing.”

In one aspect, she realizes it’s not a big deal: “Of course you laugh when kids say something cute or funny.”

But for the little girl growing up in the Nordics who didn’t know any better, that moment meant a lot.

“I was dead serious. And then when everyone started laughing I felt like something was wrong, like I had miscalculated somehow,” she explains. “And I went back to my room and thought about it and realized, ‘Oh, you can’t be a prime minister if you’re a girl, duh, I’m so stupid!’”

More than 30 years later, Sweden is the only country in the Nordics that’s never had a female leader – despite being one of the top countries in the world for gender equality.

“It is truly surprising that I still have to tell my five-year-old self, ‘Not yet, honey’,” she observes.

But Lina is working hard to change that.

Not in the political sphere per se – she realized that becoming Prime Minister isn’t her true calling.

“There’s so much conflict in politics. I’m more of the ‘kumbaya’ type,” the grins.  

She’s busy enough as it is not being involved in politics.

Lina has an impressive résumé: she's a columnist and a DJ; she was Nordic PR manager for Myspace, she's done PR for hit Swedish pop-star Robyn; and now she’s a host for Kobra, the longest-running culture and arts TV programme in the Nordics.

Click here to read more Nordic profiles

And early next year she will release her own book, an anthology aiming to correct world history by highlighting women who have done things "everyone should know about".

But one of her proudest achievements is founding Rättviseförmedlingen (known as Equalisters in English), an equality project "aiming to correct the imbalances of representation in media, culture, business and other contexts".

“It all started when I was at an awards gala where all the recipients were white men named Johan and Mats and Erik,” Lina remarks. “Since I knew plenty of people in those fields who were experts, I offered to help the organizers out next time, since maybe the problem was that they didn’t have time to find other people.”

The man she approached about it looked irritated at her suggestion and walked away.

“But later he came back with a bottle of champagne, and said, ‘Alright, Lina, let’s do this’,” she says.

Lina drank the champagne – naturally – and then went to a nightclub.

“And there I realized that there were only men on the list of DJs for the month,” she says. “So I told them, ‘I’ll find you 100 DJs who aren’t men!’”

When she got home she realized the task was a bit too large for herself, so she turned to Facebook.

“I started a group called Rättviseförmedlingen, made a cup of tea – and suddenly 200 people had joined. And a few hours later we had a list of 130 female DJs.”

Since then Lina has realized that equality, or lack thereof, is something she’s been struggling against her whole life.

“They say that if you can see it you can be it. But the opposite of that is true, too,” she muses.

“It’s been a reoccurring theme in my life, realizing that these ideas I have, things I want to do, are ‘unsuitable’ for a girl or somehow unattractive. I’ve changed my route many times because of those barriers.”

Now she’s trying to show other people that those barriers aren’t real.

“I’m trying to change things in whatever way I can. To point out that women have walked down that path before; perhaps we just haven’t seen them and appreciated them for it. And every day I try to break down these barriers I my own life as well.”


Photo: Sofia Runarsdotter

Lina is quick to point out that equality is about much more than gender.

“It wasn’t until the 1990s that I realized that equality and basic values shouldn’t be taken for granted,” she confesses. “I'm a child of the 70s. In the Sweden I grew up in, words like solidarity, equality, and community weren’t opinions – they were Sweden. They were us. They were law.”

In high school she had her first encounter with broad racist movements and other human rights violations which shocked her.

“I was surprised that there could be other basic ways of viewing the world than democratic equal rights for everyone,” she says.

But those views do exist, and inequality strikes people of all types.

“I think Nordic values, values of equality, exist, and we want to live by them. But we ignore job applicants based on their names. And we get hurt when we realize we’re not actually as equal as we think we are.”

And that’s one reason why she’s moved on from Rättviseförmedlingen – which now has more than 81,000 followers.

“Leaving Rättviseförmedlingen was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but also one of the things I’m the proudest of,” she states.

“I was there for four years and it kept getting bigger. People were demanding change in other fields where I didn’t have my own experience and didn’t feel brave enough to move things along. And I realized that if I wanted to be part of helping and changing the world for the better, the first thing I needed to do was take the microphone and pass it on to someone who could put it to better use. I created this movement, but it needs to keep moving.”

And Lina’s on the move too – literally and figuratively.

Working at Swedish public broadcaster SVT with the Kobra programme she gets to travel around the world, and she just moved to an apartment on the hip Stockholm island of Södermalm.

“There are still boxes all over the place,” she confesses. “And with work sometimes I could be at the office, or if we’re filming I could be in some tiny town in the northwest of Spain to talk to an expert about saving a painting, or going to Åbo in Finland to speak to queer activists.”

And though she can’t imagine a day when she won’t want to work with Kobra, she says she’s sure to move on when the time is right.

“As long as I’m the best person for the job I want to keep doing it. And if I’m not anymore, I’ll move on,” she declares.

But while Lina admits she herself, and Sweden, need to keep improving, she’s proud of both.

“I’m proud, being up here in the progressive corner of the world. We’re not there yet, but we’ve come a long way, and we continue to fight to be even better. I’m proud of Sweden. Why shouldn’t I be?”

Click here to discover more Nordic stories

This article was produced by The Local and sponsored by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Fermented fish attack leaves Swedish flower shop in a stink
Flowers and fermented herring: not natural bedfellows. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT & Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix

Fermented fish attack leaves Swedish flower shop in a stink

58 minutes ago

An unfortunate Karlstad flower shop has been sabotaged by vandals who threw surströmming (Swedish fermented herring) in through a broken window.

The Local List
Are these Sweden's 12 prettiest towns?
Are these some of the most beautiful towns in Sweden? Photo: Hans-Olof Utsi/imagebank.sweden.se & Annika af Klercker/SvD/TT & Tina Stafren/imagebank.sweden.se

Are these Sweden's 12 prettiest towns?

1 hour ago

A Swedish travel news site has listed the country's 12 most beautiful towns and cities. Do you agree with their picks?

Revealed: Swedes expected to work longest in Europe
Not what we wanted to hear on a Monday. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Revealed: Swedes expected to work longest in Europe

3 hours ago

Workers can expect to spend a decade more in the labour market in Sweden than in Italy, according to a new survey.

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon
A file photo of copies of newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon

3 hours ago

Dagens Nyheter admits that publishing a cartoon featuring Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump being carried by figures like a KKK member and an Orthodox Jew was 'a mistake'.

Presented by hividag.se
HIV in Sweden is not like it was before
Photo: Public Health Agency of Sweden

HIV in Sweden is not like it was before

6 hours ago

The number of people in Sweden with HIV increases every year, but many misconceptions remain about the disease and how it affects people’s lives.

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg
Police at the scene in central Gothenburg on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg

7 hours ago

Police have not arrested any suspects after a man was shot in central Gothenburg.

Video
Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack
Helsingborg supporters attacking Jordan Larsson, in a red shirt. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack

8 hours ago

Swedish football coach Henrik Larsson has said he may be concerned for his safety after hooligans attacked his son.

My Swedish Career
How homesickness inspired this Indian's Swedish startup
Renjith Ramachandran's longing for home comforts inspired his startup. Photo: Personal

How homesickness inspired this Indian's Swedish startup

8 hours ago

The Local meets Renjith Ramachandran, the founder of Sweden-based Indian expat platform Search Indie.

Swedish 'whore video' politician makes an apology
Delmon Haffo making his unwise speech on the now-deleted video. Photo: YouTube screengrab

Swedish 'whore video' politician makes an apology

17 hours ago

The Swedish centre-right politician fired on Friday for calling the country’s Social Security minister a “whore” has broken his silence.

Video
Sweden rebuilds Cold War missile system from museums
A test shooting on Gotland on Friday. Photo: Swedish Armed Forces.

Sweden rebuilds Cold War missile system from museums

23 hours ago

Sweden has reconstituted its old Cold War anti-ship defence system, pulling launch trucks and other parts out of museums in its latest move to improve defences on the island of Gotland.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
Property of the week: Simrishamn
Sponsored Article
Nordic fashion in focus at Stockholm University
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
Gallery
Property of the week: Midsommarkransen, Stockholm
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
National
How to survive November in Sweden
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,189
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »