  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Minister slams Sweden's 'deplorable' football violence
An angry Henrik Larsson leaves the pitch at Helsingborg. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Minister slams Sweden's 'deplorable' football violence

AFP/The Local · 22 Nov 2016, 07:30

Published: 22 Nov 2016 07:30 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Security must be stepped up at football stadiums across Sweden after former international Henrik Larsson and his son were targeted by angry fans, the government has said.

Masked supporters attacked Jordan Larsson and attempted to confront Helsingborg head coach Henrik after the club suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Halmstad to relegate them to the Swedish second division on Sunday.

After the final whistle several Helsingborg fans dressed in black invaded the pitch and ripped off the younger Larsson's jersey.

Swedish Interior Minister Anders Ygeman called the scenes “deplorable”.

“Those who invade the field must not be there, the stewards must stop them and they must be banned from stadiums,” Ygeman told SVT public television.

There have been several similar incidents in the Swedish league this year.

In August, a match between Jönköpings Södra and Östersund was called off when a masked supporter ran onto the pitch and assaulted Östersund goalkeeper Aly Keita.

A few months prior, a fixture between IFK Göteborg and Malmö FF was abandoned after a supporter threw a firework at Malmö player Tobias Sana, who responded by throwing one of the corner flags in the direction of the person.

Story continues below…

The Swedish government has proposed making it illegal for supporters to hide their identity while attending games. It is not uncommon to see hooligan firms in the standing sections of Sweden's football grounds covering their faces with balaclavas or masks.

“The proposed legislations is a new tool for the police to stop those who are ruining the experience for all of us who only want to see a good match,” Ygeman told The Local in September.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

AFP/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon
A file photo of copies of newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon

12 hours ago

Dagens Nyheter admits that publishing a cartoon featuring Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump being carried by figures like a KKK member and an Orthodox Jew was 'a mistake'.

Stockholm second best in Europe for startups
Stockholm boasts Spotify among its startup success stories. Photo: Lars Pehrson /SvD/TT

Stockholm second best in Europe for startups

12 hours ago

Swedish capital Stockholm has been ranked among the finest cities in Europe for digital entrepreneurs in a new study, beating 58 other cities and trailing only one.

Sweden to ditch tax on solar energy in renewables push
Solar panels in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden to ditch tax on solar energy in renewables push

13 hours ago

Sweden is set to ditch taxes on its production of solar energy in 2017 in a bid to run entirely on renewable energy by 2040, the government said on Monday.

Men call Sweden's mansplain hotline for mansplaining tips
A file photo of a man not mansplaining. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Men call Sweden's mansplain hotline for mansplaining tips

13 hours ago

The hotline, launched last week by Swedish trade union Unionen, has attracted global media attention.

Fermented fish attack leaves Swedish flower shop in a stink
Flowers and fermented herring: not natural bedfellows. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT & Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix

Fermented fish attack leaves Swedish flower shop in a stink

14 hours ago

An unfortunate Karlstad flower shop has been sabotaged by vandals who threw surströmming (Swedish fermented herring) in through a broken window.

The Local List
Are these Sweden's 12 prettiest towns?
Are these some of the most beautiful towns in Sweden? Photo: Hans-Olof Utsi/imagebank.sweden.se & Annika af Klercker/SvD/TT & Tina Stafren/imagebank.sweden.se

Are these Sweden's 12 prettiest towns?

15 hours ago

A Swedish travel news site has listed the country's 12 most beautiful towns and cities. Do you agree with their picks?

Revealed: Swedes expected to work longest in Europe
Not what we wanted to hear on a Monday. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Revealed: Swedes expected to work longest in Europe

17 hours ago

Workers can expect to spend a decade more in the labour market in Sweden than in Italy, according to a new survey.

Presented by hividag.se
HIV in Sweden is not like it was before
Photo: Public Health Agency of Sweden

HIV in Sweden is not like it was before

20 hours ago

The number of people in Sweden with HIV increases every year, but many misconceptions remain about the disease and how it affects people’s lives.

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg
Police at the scene in central Gothenburg on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg

21 hours ago

Police have not arrested any suspects after a man was shot in central Gothenburg.

Video
Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack
Helsingborg supporters attacking Jordan Larsson, in a red shirt. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack

22 hours ago

Swedish football coach Henrik Larsson has said he may be concerned for his safety after hooligans attacked his son.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
Property of the week: Simrishamn
Sponsored Article
Nordic fashion in focus at Stockholm University
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
Gallery
Property of the week: Midsommarkransen, Stockholm
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
National
How to survive November in Sweden
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,183
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »