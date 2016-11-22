Woman 'moves in' to Swedish McDonald's, stays for weeks

A file photo of a Swedish branch of McDonald's not related to the story. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A woman has been 'living' in a Swedish branch of McDonald's for three weeks and has refused to leave the fast food restaurant in Småland in the south of the country, reports a local newspaper.

The woman, who is from another Swedish city, has said that she wants to move to Vetlanda in Småland, and she took up residence in the McDonald's while waiting for a home.

“We have opened around the clock and it’s warm in the building. We tried to speak with her about how she can’t stay here, but it hasn’t worked. She keeps coming back,” an employee told local newspaper Smålands-Tidningen.

The local police even offered to buy the woman a ticket back to her home city, but she refused it.

“We have tried everything, the social services, security, police, the church, the women’s shelter. We want to get rid of her but she’s still living here. It’s clearly frustrating,” the employee explained.

The woman has now been reported to the police for trespassing after she tried to enter the restaurant through its back yard on Sunday night, and social services are involved.