  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Six things I learned after six months in Sweden
Sheona Urquhart on the beach of Fårö, Gotland. Photo: Private

Six things I learned after six months in Sweden

The Local · 23 Nov 2016, 11:12

Published: 23 Nov 2016 11:12 GMT+01:00
Updated: 23 Nov 2016 11:12 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Australian singer and writer Sheona Urquhart looks back at her first six months in Sweden in this guest blog for The Local.

It’s difficult to think that this chilly Stockholm is the same city that was basking in 25-degree heat only a few months ago. Back then was also the time when, against the fitting backdrop of Eurovision, I stumbled off a 32-hour flight, jet-lagged to the heavens, but ready to begin my new life in Sweden.

Moving to Sweden has been life-changing, wonderful and completely challenging. On the one hand, a fresh start is so exciting and energizing. On the other hand, I have often felt a bit like a toddler at a grownups party – in need of guidance, struggling to communicate and, particularly over these latest icy weeks, still figuring out how to walk.

But Sweden has been one pleasant surprise after the other. As more expats continue to flock to these fabulous Scandinavian cities, I thought it would be a nice time to share a few of the learnings I’ve made over the last six months for future Arlanda airport arrivals.


Sheona Urquhart visiting the island of Gotland. Photo: Private

Expats and Swedes

Swedes are incredibly welcoming to expats and it’s easy to fit into society here. However, after a while living in Sweden, you can start to notice some slight, often amusing, cultural differences. A common one (especially for us Aussies), is that we’re considered loud here. Quite loud. I’ll never forget one casual Sunday fika that somehow resulted in my Aussie mate and I squawking with uncontrollable laughter, whilst throwing our bodies back and forth in sheer hysteria… much to the silent shock of the surrounding, significantly more civilized Swedes. Be ready for that.

Coffee doesn’t mean the same thing here as it does at home

This is very, very important, especially if you’re usually a long-black drinker. Swedish coffee is a force of nature – this can’t be stressed enough. Simply ‘trying Swedish coffee’ should only be done in a carefully controlled environment – trust me, you don’t know what this hot, devil liquid could do to an un-trained stomach. If you want my advice, try one with a good quarter litre of milk and two sugars and gradually work your way to black… don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Turns out Sweden is successful at everything

This was difficult to swallow at first, but it’s something we’ve all had to eventually accept. There’s the well-known successful Swedish exports like Spotify, H&M, Ikea and Robyn, but the longer you’re here you’ll really discover how gifted Sweden is at being…well, gifted. If stunning musical artists like First Aid Kit, Laleh and Ted Gärdestad aren’t enough, Sweden has the Nobel Prize, automatically booked doctors appointments, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and summer-time strawberries that will be the best you’ve ever had. Swedes are so inventive, they can take literally the most disastrously designed ship, fetch it from the bottom of the harbour and turn it into one of Stockholm’s most visited tourist attractions. Gifted.

Snow in Sweden is glorious! Until you have to walk in it…

Have you ever seen that scene of Bambi trying his hooves out on ice for the first time? Slipping and stumbling with every step, limbs becoming entangled and a steady decline in pride? You can’t get a more accurate image of what my life has been like stepping outside this month. Speaking from experience, only the first four falls are embarrassing. After that you’ll learn to let go of all dignity, so long as you try to avoid collecting other civilians on the way down. In other news, turns out MacBook pros are a lot more water resistant than you think!


Snow in Stockholm in November. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Heaven on earth exists

I’m convinced the island of Gotland is a slice of utopia that toppled from the sky and landed off the east coast of Sweden. What an island – it’s a must on any to-visit list. Having said that, there’s also plenty of stunning areas in Stockholm that still make my heart skip a beat, six months in. A morning walk around Sickla Sjö can make you feel like you’ve accidently wandered through a cupboard at Ikea and ended up in Narnia.

The reason you come to Sweden is not always the reason you’ll stay. And you will stay.

As is often the tale, I originally moved to Sweden for love. And now, like a surprisingly large number of expats, I’m still here even after the relationship didn’t work out. Of course it felt strange suddenly losing the reason I had decided come here in the first place. Stranger still, however, was that I didn’t consider leaving Sweden once I’d lost it.

Perhaps I’d started a different relationship back when Dami Im was gracing Globen’s Eurovision stage in May – with Stockholm. After all, in the last six months Stockholm has taken me in, given me adventures, a wonderful job and the start of a beautiful career in music. Stockholm is a city of innovation, creativity and it has plenty of support. It’s also home to some of the coolest, kindest and most open-minded people I’ve ever met. How could I leave?

I wonder at what stage expats start to feel like a real resident in Stockholm? Is it the purchase of the first monthly SL public transport card? The first time you curse under your breath at not being able to book the time you wanted for the communal laundry? The first midsummer? The pure joy of no longer being an alien once your personal number has been processed? Or perhaps when you make the transition from making fun at your friends using a shoe horn, to using one yourself?

In any sense, for me it happened somewhere over the last six months and I’m so happy to call this funny, cucumber-shaped country my home.

Thanks for making me feel so loved, Stockholm. I can’t wait to see what the next six months bring.

Catch Sheona at live gigs around Sweden with Swedish singer-songwriter, Jade Ell. Visit www.sheonaurquhart.com. She also keeps a blog on her adventures at www.sheoblabs.wordpress.com

Do you want to write a guest blog for The Local? E-mail us at news@thelocal.se.


Sheona and her music partner Jade looking out over Sickla Sjö. Photo: Private
 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
More Swedes think EU is good for Sweden: Poll
The European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

More Swedes think EU is good for Sweden: Poll

14 minutes ago

The latest edition of a European Parliament study shows that the number of Swedes who think the EU is good for Sweden is increasing, and it's much higher than the EU-wide average.

Ericsson fends off new corruption allegations
Ericsson offices in Sweden. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ericsson fends off new corruption allegations

3 hours ago

Another headache for the trouble-hit Swedish telecom giant.

The Local List
Movies Swedish film buffs want you to watch right now
Ralitza Petrova, winner in the Best Film category. Photo: Björn Dalin/Stockholm Film Festival

Movies Swedish film buffs want you to watch right now

4 hours ago

The Local brings you trailers for the three films that won the big prizes at this year's Stockholm Film Festival.

Baby dies in Sweden after basic procedure is ignored
Skåne University Hospital reported the incident to Sweden’s Health and Social Care Inspectorate. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Baby dies in Sweden after basic procedure is ignored

17 hours ago

The pregnant woman had shown signs of high blood pressure at a check-up in Malmö and should have been referred to a specialist, but instead she lost her child.

Woman 'moves in' to Swedish McDonald's, stays for weeks
A file photo of a Swedish branch of McDonald's not related to the story. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Woman 'moves in' to Swedish McDonald's, stays for weeks

18 hours ago

'We tried to speak with her about how she can't stay here but it hasn't worked. She keeps coming back.'

Sweden's erecting a giant semi-naked statue of Zlatan
The real Ibrahimovic with a scale model of his new statue. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Sweden's erecting a giant semi-naked statue of Zlatan

19 hours ago

The golden-bronze work should be finished within a year. But not everyone is thrilled.

How this popular sport hopes to help integration in Sweden
The Swedish Handball Federation's new rulebooks. Photo: Love Lanner/Swedish Handball

How this popular sport hopes to help integration in Sweden

23 hours ago

The Swedish Handball Federation's new initiative aims to appeal to a broader base of Swedes as well as engage Sweden's refugee population.

Swedish drivers kill ten reindeer in bloody crash
Reindeer provide a livelihood for many in northern Sweden. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish drivers kill ten reindeer in bloody crash

23 hours ago

Two cars crashed into a herd of reindeer in northern Sweden, killing ten of the animals.

Is this the ugliest Christmas tree ever?
It gets worse. Photo: Sigvard Lundberg

Is this the ugliest Christmas tree ever?

1 day ago

'The ugliest Christmas tree in the hundreds of years of Christmas tree history!'

This is what the Swedes want for Christmas
Sweden's Christmas gift of the year has been revealed. Photo: Bertil Enevåg Ericson/TT

This is what the Swedes want for Christmas

1 day ago

Sweden's Christmas gift of the year has been revealed... and it says a lot about 2016.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,166
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »