  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
The Local List
Three must-see films from the Stockholm Film Festival
Ralitza Petrova, winner in the Best Film category. Photo: Björn Dalin/Stockholm Film Festival

Three must-see films from the Stockholm Film Festival

The Local · 23 Nov 2016, 06:59

Published: 23 Nov 2016 06:59 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

The 2016 Stockholm Film Festival concluded over the weekend. The Local brings you trailers for the three films that won the big prizes at this year's shindig.

Best film: Godless by Ralitza Petrova

Ralitza Petrova trained at the National Film and Television School in the UK and this Bulgarian-Danish-French co-production is her debut feature film. Godless (original title: Bezbog) is a gritty, downbeat portrait of post-Communist Bulgaria about a nurse who steals from her patients to fund her morphine addiction, until a surprise meeting forces her to reconsider her moral choices.

"This is filmmaking of the highest order and marks the arrival of a new great within cinema. A film that will forever live in the hearts and minds of viewers. It is a true work of art and, simply put, is one of the finest films ever made." – Stockholm Film Festival

Best first film: Sand Storm by Elite Zexer

Elite Zexer spent more than ten years with Bedouin communities before she shot this film in the Israeli desert. Sand Storm (original title: Sufat Chol) is also Israel's official submission for this year's Oscars and examines social and cultural faultlines between genders and generations.

"An important film told with great authenticity and compassion, cinema and the world at large has a new and exciting voice with this film maker." – Stockholm Film Festival

Best director: Old Stone by Johnny Ma

This mix of a social-realist noir drama and a thriller follows a taxi driver in a busy Chinese city, who is plunged into a Kafka-esque nightmare after helping an injured motorcyclist get to hospital. Ma's Old Stone (original title: Lao Shi) also won the Stockholm Film Festival's award for Best Script.

"In the wildly engaging and painfully relevant film, talent of the highest order is shown in full display." – Stockholm Film Festival

Other winners at the 2016 Stockholm Film Festival

Best cinematography: Andrei Butica for Dogs

Best actress: Irena Ivanova, Godless

Best actor: Kévin Azaïs, A Taste of Ink

Best documentary: Hooligan Sparrow by Nanfu Wang

Stockholm Impact Award: Wayne Roberts for Katie Says Goodbye

Best short film: Imago by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Stockholm Rising Star: Filip Berg

FIPRESCI best film: American Honey by Andrea Arnold

Stockholm Lifetime Achievement Award: Francis Ford Coppola

Stockholm Visionary Award: Francois Ozon

1 km film-scholarship: Frida Kempff, Dear Kid

iFestival Award: Trial and Error by Antje Heyn

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Baby dies in Sweden after basic procedure is ignored
Skåne University Hospital reported the incident to Sweden’s Health and Social Care Inspectorate. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Baby dies in Sweden after basic procedure is ignored

11 hours ago

The pregnant woman had shown signs of high blood pressure at a check-up in Malmö and should have been referred to a specialist, but instead she lost her child.

Woman 'moves in' to Swedish McDonald's, stays for weeks
A file photo of a Swedish branch of McDonald's not related to the story. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Woman 'moves in' to Swedish McDonald's, stays for weeks

12 hours ago

'We tried to speak with her about how she can't stay here but it hasn't worked. She keeps coming back.'

Sweden's erecting a giant semi-naked statue of Zlatan
The real Ibrahimovic with a scale model of his new statue. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Sweden's erecting a giant semi-naked statue of Zlatan

13 hours ago

The golden-bronze work should be finished within a year. But not everyone is thrilled.

How this popular sport hopes to help integration in Sweden
The Swedish Handball Federation's new rulebooks. Photo: Love Lanner/Swedish Handball

How this popular sport hopes to help integration in Sweden

17 hours ago

The Swedish Handball Federation's new initiative aims to appeal to a broader base of Swedes as well as engage Sweden's refugee population.

Swedish drivers kill ten reindeer in bloody crash
Reindeer provide a livelihood for many in northern Sweden. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish drivers kill ten reindeer in bloody crash

17 hours ago

Two cars crashed into a herd of reindeer in northern Sweden, killing ten of the animals.

Is this the ugliest Christmas tree ever?
It gets worse. Photo: Sigvard Lundberg

Is this the ugliest Christmas tree ever?

18 hours ago

'The ugliest Christmas tree in the hundreds of years of Christmas tree history!'

This is what the Swedes want for Christmas
Sweden's Christmas gift of the year has been revealed. Photo: Bertil Enevåg Ericson/TT

This is what the Swedes want for Christmas

20 hours ago

Sweden's Christmas gift of the year has been revealed... and it says a lot about 2016.

Zlatan slams Sweden's football hooligans
An angry Henrik Larsson leaves the pitch at Helsingborg. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Zlatan slams Sweden's football hooligans

21 hours ago

Does the incident involving Henrik Larsson and his son show it's time for Sweden to step up security at football matches?

Opinion
How Swedish writing reflects benefits of shorter work day
Work hard, fika hard. Photo: Simon Paulin/imagebank.sweden.se

How Swedish writing reflects benefits of shorter work day

22 hours ago

BJ Epstein, senior lecturer in literature and public engagement at the University of East Anglia, on what the world can learn from the Swedish work-life balance.

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon
A file photo of copies of newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon

1 day ago

Dagens Nyheter admits that publishing a cartoon featuring Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump being carried by figures like a KKK member and an Orthodox Jew was 'a mistake'.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
Nordic fashion in focus at Stockholm University
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,166
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »