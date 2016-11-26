  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg
Police at Norra Grängesbergsgatan after another shooting in 2013. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson / TT

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg

TT/The Local · 26 Nov 2016, 17:47

Published: 26 Nov 2016 17:47 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.

At around 7pm on Friday evening a 20-year-old man was shot in Biskopsgården, a district of Gothenburg long plagued by gang violence.  Then at 2am on Saturday morning, a man in his mid-to-late 30s was shot inside a club in Norra Grängesbergsgatan, a Malmö street known for its illegal nightclubs. 
 
The attacks come as Sweden's police are facing mounting criticism, with Malmö's chief prosecutor claiming on Saturday that acute undermanning and poor management had severely damaged the local police's ability to investigate crimes. 
 
"If people are hit by crimes which then aren't investigated, they will lose faith in the rule of law," Ola Sjöstrand told Sydsvenskan in an interview published on Saturday. . 
 
The victim of the Malmö shooting drove himself to the city's accident and emergency department despite being shot several times. Doctors describe his wounds as serious but not life-threatening. 
 
The victim of the Gothenburg shooting was also in a serious but stable condition, sources at the city's Sahlgrenska hospital told TT newswire. 
 
According to Gothenburg police, the victim of the shooting, a known criminal who was discovered wounded at the scene, also appeared to have fired off shots during the altercation. 
 
"We are talking about serious criminals. We believe that this incident is linked to other criminal activities and previous similar events," police spokesperson Ulla Brehm told Göteborgs Tidning.  "We are not excluding the possibility that he fired first." 
 
Witnesses reported a moped driving away from the scene at haste after the shooting. 
 
Police in Malmö have seized a man in his 50 on suspicion of involvement in the club shooting. 
 
“When the police arrived at the location, there was still a person there and he was seized. Now we need to find out what comes out of interviewing him,” Calle Persson, a press spokesman for the local police told TT newswire. 
 
His colleague Hans Nilsson told Expressen that police were on Saturday carrying out a detailed inspection of the premises where the shooting took place.  
 
“This happened indoors on Norra Grängesbergsgatan. We have closed it off for a technical investigation.” 
 
 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg
Police at Norra Grängesbergsgatan after another shooting in 2013. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson / TT

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg

1 hour ago

Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque
The attackers sprayed swastikas on the wall inside the mosque. Photo: TT

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque

2 hours ago

Unidentified attackers burst into a Stockholm mosque, just after morning prayers on Saturday, spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on the walls and throwing firecrackers, police said.

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Revellers at Karlskrona's gay pride festival in 2014. Photo: Mattias Mattson/Karlskrona Pride/Facebook

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course

6 hours ago

A municipality in Sweden is to put all 5,700 of its workers to through a course on issues affecting homosexual, bisexual, trans- and queer people.

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report
Refugees arriving at Malmö's Hyllie station in November 2015. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report

8 hours ago

The acute refugee crisis which near-overwhelmed Sweden’s authorities in autumn last year has done little to damage its citizens’ unusually high social trust, according to a new report.

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

1 day ago

An initial cull of 37,000 birds in Sweden will now increase to 200,000, authorities said on Friday.

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest
This is what happens when Sweden's viral Flogsta Scream meets Donald Trump. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest

1 day ago

Notice a viral video of Swedes screaming out of their windows resurfacing in recent weeks? A newer version takes the phenomenon to a different level...

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards
Christmas card-making was popular among the prisoners last year. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards

1 day ago

Inmates at Salberga high security prison near Västerås are unhappy because they don't think they have enough arts and crafts.

Video
'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes
"A tree!" Photo: Screengrab/Naturskyddsföreningen

'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes

1 day ago

'When I walk forward like this, it's like the branches are coming right at me.'

The Local List
Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden
Christmas market at Skansen in Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden

1 day ago

With the days darkening, it's time to start planning for the festive season. The Local guides you to some of the best Christmas markets Sweden has to offer.

Swedish PM: Trump 'open-minded' on climate deal
Donald Trump pictured earlier this week. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Swedish PM: Trump 'open-minded' on climate deal

1 day ago

Stefan Löfven has revealed some of the details of his first conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump, and the New Yorker's views on climate change appear to have softened.

Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,239
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »