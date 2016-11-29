  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Here's Sweden's PM's letter to Donald Trump
Trump, Löfven and Clinton. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan & Vilhelm Stokstad/TT & AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Here's Sweden's PM's letter to Donald Trump

The Local · 29 Nov 2016, 14:40

Published: 29 Nov 2016 14:40 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

A newspaper has published the uncensored version of a letter Prime Minister Stefan Löfven wrote to Donald Trump – and the congratulatory note he would have sent to Hillary Clinton.

As The Local reported last week, large sections of the letter Social Democrat leader Löfven sent to congratulate US President-elect Trump were blacked out when it was shown to the Aftonbladet newspaper.

But the Expressen tabloid has now got hold of the full version of the mystery note, as well as the letter Löfven would have sent to Clinton had the Democratic candidate won the election instead.

In the previously censored parts of the letter to Trump, Löfven urges the Republican President-elect not to cut transatlantic ties and remain involved in European security politics.

"Global and regional challenges require transatlantic cooperation. The United States' engagement in Europe is central for both European and American security. Sweden is committed to the security situation in Europe and in our neighbourhood through partnership with Nato, bilateral security and defence cooperation with key countries such as the United States. The promotion of dialogue and reduction of tension are fundamental elements in our approach."

The letter moves on to highlight Sweden's role in contributing to the anti-Isis coalition – Sweden supplies troops in Iraq – and humanitarian aid across the world. "We value our cooperation with the United States on anti-terrorism and on countering violent extremism," writes the prime minister.

Trump's scepticism of free trade has been of particular concern to Sweden, much of whose economy depends on international trade, and Löfven argues that a trade agreement between the US and Europe would generate jobs in both regions. "Swedish businesses and industry directly supprot more than 300,000 jobs in the US. The benefits from Swedish investments are providing jobs in all 50 states," he writes.

READ ALSO: Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden

Expressen has also published the letter centre-left prime minister Löfven, who prior to the election said he was backing Clinton, would have sent to the former Secretary of State had she won.

One of the main differences is the greeting. Where the letter to Trump only states "I congratulate you upon your election", Löfven's letter to Clinton adds "it is a pleasure for me" to do so.

"As the leader of Sweden's – and the world's – first feminist government, I attach great importance to the fact that you will be the first woman to take office as President of the United States. It is a milestone for the world. I am looking forward to cooperating with you and your administration on how to increase gender equality worldwide," he writes.

The letter goes on to address many of the same points, but also mentions Sweden's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council next year, and stresses the need to address the situation in the Middle East. "Only together can we responsibly manage the large global migration and refugee flows and achieve global development and prosperity," writes Löfven.

The Swedish government offices had previously refused to hand out the uncensored version of the letter to the president-elect, saying it could interfere with Sweden's international relations.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories
Ericsson's factory in Borås. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories

1 hour ago

Ericsson has revealed exactly many workers will lose their jobs at its offices in Kumla and Borås.

This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
A man putting up snow warning signs in Stockholm earlier this month. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week

2 hours ago

Winter is here and there's no going back.

Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
A file photo of reindeer in Dalarna, Sweden. Photo: Nisse Schmidt/TT

Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage

5 hours ago

Modern-day threats are making life increasingly difficult for Sweden's Sami reindeer herders, as this account inside the annual reindeer pilgrimage shows.

Britain has Assange DNA sample for Sweden
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP

Britain has Assange DNA sample for Sweden

5 hours ago

British police have a genetic sample from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that Swedish prosecutors can use in their rape investigation against him, an official said on Monday.

Opinion
'Black Friday's consumerism shouldn't define Christmas'
A Black Friday sale in Akershus, Norway. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix

'Black Friday's consumerism shouldn't define Christmas'

6 hours ago

More are buying into the Black Friday concept despite the negative side of fast fashion and consumerism, and it's time to change that, argues Greenpeace Nordic's Rosanna Endre.

Swedes hope to rebuild burned-down yule goat
The Gävle goat, after and before. Photo: Roger Nilsson/Pernilla Wahlman/TT

Swedes hope to rebuild burned-down yule goat

18 hours ago

Could Gävle town's giant arson victim rise from the ashes before Christmas?

Sweden's Christmas goat burned down on opening day
The 2016 Gävle Christmas goat, only hours after it was launched. Photo: Roger Nilsson/TT

Sweden's Christmas goat burned down on opening day

20 hours ago

2016's edition of the famous Gävle goat is no more, after it was burned down on inauguration day.

Swedish oil bosses quizzed in six-year human rights probe
Ian Lundin on a previous occasion. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Swedish oil bosses quizzed in six-year human rights probe

20 hours ago

Bosses at Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum are suspected of being complicit in alleged human rights abuses in South Sudan.

'White powder' sent to Borås court house was cocoa
File photo of police cordons. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

'White powder' sent to Borås court house was cocoa

21 hours ago

UPDATED: Mystery powder sparking a scare at the court house in Borås on Monday turned out to be cocoa powder.

The Local List
Six things not to say on Sweden's Lucia day
Sweden's traditional Lucia is pretty strange. Photo: Cecilia Larsson/imagebank.sweden.se

Six things not to say on Sweden's Lucia day

22 hours ago

Sweden celebrates its favourite Italian Catholic saint on December 13th. Don't say these things to the Swedes on this beloved winter holiday.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of New York
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
3,214
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »