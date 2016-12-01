Confidence in Sweden's police sinking

Faith in Sweden's police force is dropping, according to a new poll. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

1 Dec 2016

Published: 01 Dec 2016 08:45 GMT+01:00

Confidence in Sweden’s police is on a downward trajectory and faith in the organization's head is low, according to the result of a new study reported by SVT.

In a survey carried out by pollsters Sifo in November, 47 percent of respondents said they had very high or quite high confidence in the Swedish police, compared to 61 percent in a previous poll in March.

“There have been discussions in the countryside, where people say that there are no police. There were fatal shootings in Malmö and Gothenburg. There has been an intense debate about what the police can deliver, if they can get there, and which crimes are prosecuted,” Sifo opinion polls head Toivo Sjörén told SVT.

The Swedish police in general are more popular than their boss however. Confidence in Sweden’s National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson is at rock bottom, according to the study.

Only one percent of respondents said they have high confidence in how he does his job. Nine percent said they had quite a lot of confidence in him.

In late September, a major union for police officers in Sweden described the authority as “in crisis” in response to a report on how restructuring of the body is going.

“Right now it is unclear who should take decisions and on what grounds, and that creates a problem in operational police work,” Swedish Police Union chairwoman Lena Nitz said.