Police launch manhunt after deadly Stockholm shooting

No suspects have yet been arrested over the attack. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

The Local · 3 Dec 2016, 10:47

Swedish police have launched a massive manhunt after masked gunmen barged into a Stockholm café and shot two people to death late on Friday.

Several witnesses told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet that at least four people were seen leaving the crime scene in a white car with tinted windows shortly after the shooting, which occurred in the northwestern Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby. The newspaper said the two victims are thought to be brothers.

“We’re working on a number of theories about what’s happened,” police spokesman Mats Eriksson said, without wanting to elaborate neither on the number of suspects or what the motive of the shooting might be.

One person was also taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

According to Swedish news agency TT, crowds gathered outside the café after the attack, with some people hurling rocks and other objects at police.

No arrests have yet been made linked to the shooting.

Aftonbladet reports that the Mynta café was closing for the evening when several masked men barged into the premises equipped with automatic weapons, targeting the two victims who tried to seek refuge in another room. One of them was shot in the head.

“A friend called and told me what had happened, that people entered [the cafe] and just shot them [dead] in front of everyone,” an unnamed Rinkeby local was cited as telling Swedish tabloid Expressen.