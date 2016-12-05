No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car
The Local · 5 Dec 2016, 08:32
Published: 05 Dec 2016 08:19 GMT+01:00
Updated: 05 Dec 2016 08:32 GMT+01:00
- 'Memorial' to be held for Sweden's giant yule goat (01 Dec 16)
- Second Christmas goat burned down in Sweden (30 Nov 16)
- Sweden's Christmas goat burned down on opening day (28 Nov 16)
The smaller version of the straw yule goat was placed in Gävle's Slottstorget square to keep the Christmas spirit intact after an unidentified man set fire to its 13-metre parent.
The huge goat is built in the central Swedish town every year, and this year its 50th anniversary is being celebrated, but that didn't stop someone from burning it to a crisp.
The goat's recurring destruction, year after year, has given it a degree of global fame.
READ ALSO: Five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant goat
It was decided that constructing a new straw animal would be too time consuming, and instead the smaller version, built by local high school students, was moved to the place of its barbecued predecessor. Gävle council even urged people to pay tribute to their giant Christmas icon's memory.
But in the early hours of Monday, those who were unable to sleep and instead found themselves watching the goat's webcam feed (we're told this is a thing) were able to see in real-time how someone raced towards the new goat in their car and brutally ran it over.
Police were alerted to its demise at 1.27am, according to Gefle Dagblad.
“We have filed a report about vandalism. I don't know how much of the goat has been destroyed,” police control room Linda Winge told the regional newspaper.
A screenshot of the corpse on the webcam. Photo: Visit Gävle
No suspect had been arrested by Monday morning, nor do police have any suspects from the arson attack on the giant goat – despite a man being caught on camera lighting it on fire.
Your comments about this article