No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car

The tiny goat before the attack. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Just a week after Gävle's traditional Christmas goat got burned down on its inauguration day, a vandal drove a car into the tiny replica set up to honour the giant straw beast.

The smaller version of the straw yule goat was placed in Gävle's Slottstorget square to keep the Christmas spirit intact after an unidentified man set fire to its 13-metre parent.

The huge goat is built in the central Swedish town every year, and this year its 50th anniversary is being celebrated, but that didn't stop someone from burning it to a crisp.

The goat's recurring destruction, year after year, has given it a degree of global fame.

It was decided that constructing a new straw animal would be too time consuming, and instead the smaller version, built by local high school students, was moved to the place of its barbecued predecessor. Gävle council even urged people to pay tribute to their giant Christmas icon's memory.

But in the early hours of Monday, those who were unable to sleep and instead found themselves watching the goat's webcam feed (we're told this is a thing) were able to see in real-time how someone raced towards the new goat in their car and brutally ran it over.

Police were alerted to its demise at 1.27am, according to Gefle Dagblad.

“We have filed a report about vandalism. I don't know how much of the goat has been destroyed,” police control room Linda Winge told the regional newspaper.



A screenshot of the corpse on the webcam. Photo: Visit Gävle

No suspect had been arrested by Monday morning, nor do police have any suspects from the arson attack on the giant goat – despite a man being caught on camera lighting it on fire.