Man detained for Malmö arson attack claimed by Isis

The building that was smoke damaged in the arson attack. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

TT/The Local · 5 Dec 2016, 12:59

Published: 05 Dec 2016 12:59 GMT+01:00

A man in his 30s has been detained in Sweden accused of terror offences through aggravated arson in relation to a fire at a community centre in Malmö.

The arrest is to do with a fire in Malmö on October 11th that was claimed by terror group Isis, but managed little more than to cause smoke damage to the building targeted and led to no injuries.

The man was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the basis of probable cause. He denied the accusation later that day, and the prosecutor will have to decide before 12pm on Tuesday whether to request that he be remanded in custody.

“The arrest took place in a relatively calm manner,” Swedish Security Service press spokesperson Nina Odermalm Schei told news agency TT.

On the early hours of October 11th, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the Malmö building which is used by Iraqi cultural association Aldorr.

The incident provoked little media attention both in Sweden and abroad, but in the immediate aftermath, Isis magazine al-Naba claimed the fire was started by “a warrior from the caliphate”, and that the centre was used by “infidels”, which in the context of their article was believed to mean Shia Muslims.

An Aldorr spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT that the building is not a place of worship, but rather, a community centre, and while members are Shiites, the association’s activities are not primarily of a religious nature.

Swedish terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp noted in October that the Isis claim to the attack should be taken “with a pinch of salt”, and that the extremist organization has “a habit of taking responsibility for everything”.

The Swedish Security Service did not want to comment on whether the detained man has any links to Isis.