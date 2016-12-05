  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Man detained for Malmö arson attack claimed by Isis
The building that was smoke damaged in the arson attack. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Man detained for Malmö arson attack claimed by Isis

TT/The Local · 5 Dec 2016, 12:59

Published: 05 Dec 2016 12:59 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

A man in his 30s has been detained in Sweden accused of terror offences through aggravated arson in relation to a fire at a community centre in Malmö.

The arrest is to do with a fire in Malmö on October 11th that was claimed by terror group Isis, but managed little more than to cause smoke damage to the building targeted and led to no injuries.

The man was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the basis of probable cause. He denied the accusation later that day, and the prosecutor will have to decide before 12pm on Tuesday whether to request that he be remanded in custody.

“The arrest took place in a relatively calm manner,” Swedish Security Service press spokesperson Nina Odermalm Schei told news agency TT.

On the early hours of October 11th, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the Malmö building which is used by Iraqi cultural association Aldorr.

The incident provoked little media attention both in Sweden and abroad, but in the immediate aftermath, Isis magazine al-Naba claimed the fire was started by “a warrior from the caliphate”, and that the centre was used by “infidels”, which in the context of their article was believed to mean Shia Muslims.

An Aldorr spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT that the building is not a place of worship, but rather, a community centre, and while members are Shiites, the association’s activities are not primarily of a religious nature.

Swedish terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp noted in October that the Isis claim to the attack should be taken “with a pinch of salt”, and that the extremist organization has “a habit of taking responsibility for everything”.

The Swedish Security Service did not want to comment on whether the detained man has any links to Isis.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Man detained for Malmö arson attack claimed by Isis
The building that was smoke damaged in the arson attack. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Man detained for Malmö arson attack claimed by Isis

44 minutes ago

The attack which caused smoke damage to a community centre in Malmö was claimed by Isis in a publication run by the extremist group.

Nobel Prizes
Bob Dylan writes speech for Nobel Prize ceremony
Bob Dylan. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bob Dylan writes speech for Nobel Prize ceremony

1 hour ago

And one of Bob Dylan's songs will be performed at the awards ceremony, but not by the literature laureate himself.

The Local List
Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave
Yup, that's a pig's head with 'Merry Christmas' written on it. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

2 hours ago

From fish treated in acid to 'egg cheese', The Local looks at some of the weirder Swedish Christmas foods on offer.

In pictures: Tour this unusal Swedish home at Christmas
This Swedish family have their own unique take on Christmas. Photo: www.adddesign.se Karlsborg

In pictures: Tour this unusal Swedish home at Christmas

2 hours ago

Houzz.se's Amanda Strömberg looks inside a Swedish family's unconventional take on Christmas at their farm.

Presented by the University of Gothenburg
8 fascinating programmes at the University of Gothenburg
Sofia Sabel/imagebank.sweden.se

8 fascinating programmes at the University of Gothenburg

3 hours ago

Did you know the University of Gothenburg offers 60 master's programmes in English? And some of them may surprise you.

No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car
The tiny goat before the attack. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car

5 hours ago

Not a great Christmas tradition, guys.

Swedes give low marks to pupils' performance
A classroom in Sweden. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedes give low marks to pupils' performance

6 hours ago

Less than a fourth believe that Swedish pupils learn what they need to in school, a new poll suggests.

My Swedish Career
'Hats off to the Swedish, I've learned a lot from them'
Miss Clara head chef Daniel Guest. Photo: AWB

'Hats off to the Swedish, I've learned a lot from them'

6 hours ago

The Local speaks to Daniel Guest, head chef at Stockholm's Hotel Miss Clara about working in Sweden, Swedish Christmas food, and why he has strong opinions on sugar.

Swedish Lucia advert sparks love and hate online
Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT

Swedish Lucia advert sparks love and hate online

18 hours ago

An advert for Sweden’s Åhléns has unleashed a heated online debate after the department store chain unveiled a new campaign featuring a dark-skinned child, whose gender wasn’t obvious to all, dressed as a Lucia.

Ikea founder Kamprad suffers broken hip
Photo: Thord Nilsson / TT file picture

Ikea founder Kamprad suffers broken hip

19 hours ago

Ninety-year-old Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad has suffered from a broken hip, which temporarily resulted in him being hospitalised, but is now in good recovery, his assistant said on Sunday. He may have to skip the traditional Ikea Christmas celebrations in his native Älmhult though.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of New York
National
No, that loud noise wasn't someone strangling an elephant...
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
Final proof that Sweden has NOT banned Christmas lights
Travel
IN PICTURES: Stockholm's new myth-busting Viking museum
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
The Local Voices
Job market matchmaker hooks up 1,300 newcomers and Swedes
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm attracts so much talent from abroad
Gallery
People-watching: November 30th
National
This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
Gallery
Property of the week: Skellefteå
Sponsored Article
Sweden to Hong Kong: The Local guide
National
Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
3,496
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »