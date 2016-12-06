Advertisement

'I heard screams, then I saw people jump from the balcony'

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 December 2016
07:33 CET+01:00
Several people have been taken to hospital after a blaze in an apartment block north of Stockholm.

Residents jumped from their balconies to escape the flames that engulfed the building in Upplands-Bro on Tuesday morning.

“I was asleep and heard screams. My mum woke me up, then I saw people jump from the balcony on the third floor, it was terrible,” Baraq Mohammed Ali, who also lives in the apartment block, told the TT newswire from his relatives' home, where he and his family took refuge.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3am and have now managed to extinguish the fire, but around 25 of them are still in place in order to prevent the spread of smoke and take care of anyone needing assistance.

Several people have been taken to hospital, including around four children who are said to be in stable condition.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital and an eleventh is being cared for at the scene,” Ulf Tholén, spokesperson for Stockholm Fire and Rescue Services, told TT.

