Banksy Mouse? Mysterious mini art turns heads in Sweden

Eagle-eyed Malmö residents have been treated to a surprise on this corner. Photo: Samuel Svensson

The appearance of anonymous art has brought smiles to the faces of Malmö residents after a miniature, mouse-sized shop and restaurant took up residence on one of the city's streets.

Anyone in the area of the intersection between Bergsgatan and Almbacksgatan in the southern Swedish city should pay attention to where they walk: hidden at ground level lies a French nut store named “Noix de Vie” (Nuts of life) selling a range of nuts for the city’s mice.

#anonymouse #anonymouse_mmx #möllan #Malmö A photo posted by AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) on Dec 3, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

Next door, an Italian restaurant called "Il Topolino" (the Italian name for Mickey Mouse) has moved in, complete with a pin-sized menu attached to the wall detailing its range of cheese and crackers. There are even posters for mouse-related films, and a tiny power station and bicycle outside.

So who is responsible for the inventive work? An anonymous artist (or artists) going only by the name ‘Anonymouse’. He, she or they have been periodically posting images on their Instagram account detailing the installation, from the construction stage onwards.

And it seems there is more mysterious work planned for the future. "Without spoiling too much we can tell you that we’re working on a new scene, and in 2017 you’re going to be able to see plenty more,” the last Instagram update reads.

Mouse-sized fika on the way, perhaps?