Here's when Swedish Youtube star PewDiePie will delete his channel

The end of Youtube's most-watched channel is near. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Swedish Youtube star PewDiePie has set a time for when he will close his channel, suggesting he will follow through on a protest against the video hosting site that would mean the end of its most-watched outlet.

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has totaled more than 13.8 billion views on Youtube to date, beating the likes of Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

On Tuesday the outspoken Swede promised to eliminate the channel entirely however, alleging that Youtube has been unsubscribing viewers from channels without consent and expressing surprise that some of his videos had been viewed fewer than two million times.

“YouTube wants to kill my channel… I will delete my channel once PewDiePie hits 50 million,” he said earlier this week.

On Thursday, the 50 million subscribers mark was hit, and the video blogger subsequently tweeted to confirm that he would delete his channel at 5pm GMT on Friday, December 9th.

will delete tomorrow 5pm gmt — pewdiepie (@pewdiepie) December 8, 2016

He will still be active on Youtube through other means however, saying he would create a new channel.

This isn't the Gothenburg native's first act of online protest. In September, he launched a bizarre attack against social media platform Twitter which involved a picture of a penis and led to speculation that he had joined Isis.