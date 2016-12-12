Snow and ice disrupt flights and roads in Sweden

Motorists struggled with poor conditions in the Stockholm area. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A weekend chill saw snow and ice play havoc with travellers in parts of Sweden, causing trouble for motorists and stopping planes from leaving an airport serving capital Stockholm.

Snow fell on the capital city during Sunday and combined with ice on the ground to cause a number of traffic accidents, while in neighbouring Södermanland county around a dozen road accidents occurred.

International journeys from the area also fell victim to the weather. At Skavsta airport in Nyköping, a popular option for budget travellers visiting nearby Stockholm, long delays occurred as planes struggled with the slipperiness.

Departures in the afternoon and evening were in many cases several hours late as a result, while some arrivals at the airport were also impacted.

National forecaster SMHI warned motorists to be vigilant over the coming day as temperatures drop and roads get icier due to the movement of snow and rain clouds southwards.

"A cold front with rain and some snow is moving south. As it moves further away during the night it will get clearer and the temperature will fall quite quickly,” SMHI meteorologist Marcus Sjöstedt told news agency TT.

A class one weather warning (the least serious on a scale of one to three) over dangerous ice has been issued covering Västra Götaland, Östergötland and Skåne provinces in the south of Sweden for Sunday evening and most of Monday.