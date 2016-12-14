Swedish Lucia procession sparks KKK alert... talk about awkward

Those guys in the background are not KKK members. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

They may both wear white pointy hats, but that's where the similarities end. Yet police still got called out after a Swedish Lucia procession was mistaken for a Ku Klux Klan meeting.

The incident took place shortly after 7am on Tuesday, when police got a call claiming that the Ku Klux Klan had gathered in a dining hall in Jönköping municipality in southern Sweden, reports Jönköpings-Posten.

When The Local contacted the police press spokesperson for the region, he had not heard anything and said no report had been filed. However, Magnus Grahn of the Jönköping police told Jönköpings-Posten that officers had been sent out to the scene only to conclude that the suspicions could be dismissed.

“There was nothing to it of course. It was a misunderstanding, quite simply. It was someone who hadn't caught on to the fact that it was Lucia,” he was quoted as saying.

Ku Klux Klan is an extremist white power movement founded in the US in the 19th century. Lucia is a Swedish family tradition where you sing songs about Christmas, wear candles in your hair or, if you are a boy, dress up in white robes and tall pointy hats (which is probably what caused the confusion).

“It is funny that you could think it was Ku Klux Klan,” commented Grahn.

It is unclear if this was an actual confusion, or just a prank call to the police, but it is not the first time the Ku Klux Klan has left Swedes scratching their heads. Earlier this year a major fuel station chain was forced to reconsider its advertising after some of its new flags accidentally spelled out the letters "KKK".

