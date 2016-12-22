Four events to help you avoid Christmas

What better way to forget the December darkness than by watching a Bollywood movie? 'Dangal' is a sports drama film about India's first female wrestler to win a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and her sister, who won silver. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it tells the heartwarming story of a father's dream to teach his children to become professional wrestlers.
According to the organizer, this is the first time a Bollywood Movie is released in Sweden a day before it is released in India. It premieres today on December 22nd, followed by regular shows on the 23rd and 26th.
When: December 22nd and 26th (Stockholm), and 23rd (Malmö)
Where: Svenska Filminstitutet, Borgvägen 1-5, Stockholm; Panora Folkets Bio, Friisgatan 19D, Malmö
Tickets: 160 kronor
'The 101-year-old man who dodged the restaurant bill and disappeared' – the hyped sequel to Swedish Oscar-nominated movie 'The 100-year-old man who climbed out of the window and disappeared' (we sense there's a pattern here somewhere) – is out in cinemas on Christmas Day. We haven't seen the sequel ourselves and can't promise anything, but much of the dialogue in the first film was in English.
When: In cinemas from December 25th
Where: Either support your local community cinema, or check SF's website.
Tickets: Around 135 kronor
3. Listen to Palestinian music
Palestinian pop singer Mohammad Assaf, who has only grown in popularity among Palestinians since he won the second season of Arab Idol in 2013, is performing in Malmö on December 28th. His repertoire consists of Arab love songs, upbeat pop numbers and patriotic hymns.
When: December 28th
Where: Malmö Live
Tickets: 100-995 kronor
Street art festival Artscape is back during the holiday season in Gothenburg. Eleven works of art from the festival are lit up across the city by street artists from Britain, Argentina, Canada and Sweden. Wrap up warm and check out the map here. Warning if you're serious about avoiding Christmas: there is a severe risk of accidental exposure to some of the city's Christmas events.
When: Until January 8th
Where: Gothenburg
Tickets: It's free