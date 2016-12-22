Four events to help you avoid Christmas

Robert Gustafsson in 'The 100-year-old Man' whose sequel is about to be released. Photo: Music Box Films.

If you've had it up to here with jingling bells, red-nosed reindeer and glögg, check out our top tips for all you Grinches out there.

1. Watch a Bollywood movie

What better way to forget the December darkness than by watching a Bollywood movie? 'Dangal' is a sports drama film about India's first female wrestler to win a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and her sister, who won silver. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it tells the heartwarming story of a father's dream to teach his children to become professional wrestlers.

According to the organizer, this is the first time a Bollywood Movie is released in Sweden a day before it is released in India. It premieres today on December 22nd, followed by regular shows on the 23rd and 26th.

When: December 22nd and 26th (Stockholm), and 23rd (Malmö)

Where: Svenska Filminstitutet, Borgvägen 1-5, Stockholm; Panora Folkets Bio, Friisgatan 19D, Malmö

Tickets: 160 kronor

2. Watch a Swedish movie

'The 101-year-old man who dodged the restaurant bill and disappeared' – the hyped sequel to Swedish Oscar-nominated movie 'The 100-year-old man who climbed out of the window and disappeared' (we sense there's a pattern here somewhere) – is out in cinemas on Christmas Day. We haven't seen the sequel ourselves and can't promise anything, but much of the dialogue in the first film was in English.

When: In cinemas from December 25th

Where: Either support your local community cinema, or check SF's website.

Tickets: Around 135 kronor

3. Listen to Palestinian music

Palestinian pop singer Mohammad Assaf, who has only grown in popularity among Palestinians since he won the second season of Arab Idol in 2013, is performing in Malmö on December 28th. His repertoire consists of Arab love songs, upbeat pop numbers and patriotic hymns.

When: December 28th

Where: Malmö Live

Tickets: 100-995 kronor

4. Look at street art

Street art festival Artscape is back during the holiday season in Gothenburg. Eleven works of art from the festival are lit up across the city by street artists from Britain, Argentina, Canada and Sweden. Wrap up warm and check out the map here. Warning if you're serious about avoiding Christmas: there is a severe risk of accidental exposure to some of the city's Christmas events.

When: Until January 8th

Where: Gothenburg

Tickets: It's free

Thanks to @goteborgcom eleven of the #ARTSCAPE2016 walls are now treated to some nighttime light. Looks amazing! Art by @elina_metso and photo by Frida Winter Ett foto publicerat av Artscape (@artscape_festival) Dec 16, 2016 kl. 7:28 PST