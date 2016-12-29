Three injured in knife fight on Stockholm train

The brawl took place on a train heading towards Solna station. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Three people were injured in a brawl involving a knife which started on a Stockholm commuter train and ended on a railway platform on Wednesday night.

Two of the people received serious but not life-threatening cut injuries and were taken to hospital via ambulance, while the third was taken to hospital by the police.

“One is injured on the throat and has an injury on the back. I’m not sure where the injuries are on the person with the more moderate injuries,” Mikael Pettersson from Stockholm police told news agency TT.

Police were called to Solna station, a busy commuter train hub for the Swedish capital, at around 23:00 on Wednesday night. They are working on the basis that the altercation began on a train.

“The whole thing likely started there before finishing on the platform. We have found a few things on the train,” Petterson explained.

The weapon used in the fight is described by police as a “knife or knife-like object”.

The people involved were aged between 15 and 20, with several fleeing the scene when officers arrived. Seven people were detained for further investigation, of which two were arrested as suspects and the rest questioned.

A preliminary investigation of attempted murder has begun.