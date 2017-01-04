A year in Sweden in 12 Instagram pictures

A bear mum cuddling her cub. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

The Local's work experience intern Ella Arfors shares her favourite Instagram pictures showing a year in Sweden.

January

Happy New Year! You would like to think that the beginning of a new year marks the end of the dark Nordic winter months, but January and February are actually the coldest months of the year. New year, same weather. But it's not long until spring comes around, thankfully.

February

Even though February brings us one step closer to spring, the snow still stays on the tree tops and roofs in much of Sweden. So you just have to keep building snowmen until the little May flowers start to show. Keep an eye out for them!

Idag töar det. Och jag hejar på. || If you hear someone shouting it could be me cheering the melting snow. #februariväder #cheeringforspring #hejavåren Ett foto publicerat av Anna-Karin Tillström (@annakarintillstrom) Feb 21, 2016 kl. 4:07 PST

March

Finally, March comes along and the spring slowly begins. The bears start to come out of their hibernation, some with their newly born bear cubs. That is something I'd like to see.

April

In April the temperatures start to rise and Easter is right around the corner. The weather is absolutely terrible and you should just not bother going outside. April Fools! The weather is mild, not too hot or too cold, so this is a perfect time to explore Sweden. At the end of the month Sweden celebrates Walpurgis Night, Valborgsmässoafton with big bonfires to "burn away the winter" and welcome the spring.

May

This shot is taken at one of my favourite places, Stockholm's Kungsträdgården park, during spring. In May, the beautiful pink cherry blossoms light up the park and everyone flocks around them to take pictures and admire their pretty colour. This is a must-visit if you're in the capital during spring.

| Do you see me | Ett foto publicerat av Benny Byström (@bennybystrom) Maj 22, 2016 kl. 2:46 PDT

June

School's out! But not only for schoolkids, did you know most workers in Sweden take five weeks off during the summer? Get out and enjoy the sun as much as you can before it disappears again.

Redo för nästa häst. #velarodressage #hästärlivet #lexeqequestrian #sthlmridsport #junisol Ett foto publicerat av Karin Öljemark (@karinoljemark) Jun 15, 2016 kl. 1:43 PDT

July

July is that month when the sun never seems to set (and if you go far enough north, it doesn't) in Sweden. Here's a picture of an historic cottage in the Västra Götaland region. Time for a nap in the grass?

August

In August, summer break is over and for most, work or school starts again. But it is also the month of the 'crayfish premiere' when Swedes throw crayfish dinners (kräftskivor). Make sure you invite yourself to one.

Första koket kallnar! #kräftor #kräftpremiär #sommar #småland Ett foto publicerat av Tove (@ecovintage) Aug 2, 2016 kl. 11:27 PDT

September

Now the leaves start to change colour and it is time for hot cocoa and sweater weather. A nice time to cozy up in front of the TV with your family and a big blanket, or to go for a long walk on a sunny day. This is probably my favourite month of the year.

Afternoon walk #goodtimes #autumn #septemberväder Ett foto publicerat av Henrik (@osacarcrlhenrik) Sep 30, 2015 kl. 3:49 PDT

October

Spooky time. Sweden has adopted the American tradition of 'bus eller godis' (trick or treating). Pumpkin carving is fun too, but it can be quite a challenge. At least this one has a nice Swedish touch.

ⒽⒶⓅⓅⓎ ⒽⒶⓁⓁⓄⓌⒺⒺⓃ Ett foto publicerat av ⓢⓐⓝⓓⓡⓐ (@sittinteinne) Okt 31, 2016 kl. 4:11 PDT

November

Why is this small creature out at such cold temperatures? November can be very unpredictable, with temperatures ranging from mild to freezing cold. Makes it hard to dress appropriately.

Varifrån kom den här lilla parveln? -1 grad ute. Kanske tog följe med katten? Har försökt göra ett litet mysigt ide bland en massa löv. Sussa gott!#nyckelpiga #kalltute #novembermånad Ett foto publicerat av Kia Zachrisson (@kiazachrisson) Nov 11, 2016 kl. 7:23 PST

December

Did you know that Swedes serve rice porridge to Santa? This bowl, however, is for the gårdstomte, a mythological Swedish creature who lives in houses and on farms and keeps their residents safe.

Gröt till GårdsTomten Ett foto publicerat av Lillie Kristine Andersson (@lillie.kristine) Dec 23, 2016 kl. 8:15 PST

Article written by The Local's work experience intern Ella Arfors, 14.