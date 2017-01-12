Here's when Mamma Mia The Party could come to London (and beyond)

Björn Ulvaeus at the Mamma Mia The Party venue. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Sweden's latest Abba-themed venue, Mamma Mia The Party, which opened to much fanfare in Stockholm last year is set to be exported to London and beyond, Björn Ulvaeus has revealed.

Ulvaeus let slip the news a year after The Local was one of the media outlets reporting live from the opening of the Greek taverna modelled on the Mamma Mia Universe, which saw the four members of legendary pop group Abba get together on stage for the first time in three decades.

Since then, the show has sold out almost every evening, and Ulvaeus told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper (DN) this week that he is currently hard at work trying to find an appropriate venue in London to bring the party to the city where Mamma Mia The Musical premiered in 1999.

"When this was such a success I wanted to take it to London, but it has proved difficult to find a venue. This is a completely different thing to jumping into an existing theatre. But things are starting to resolve themselves. And there is no doubt the same show would work in London too," he told DN.

Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson. Photo: Anders Westin/Westin Promotion/TT

Mamma Mia The Party is set inside the fictional Nikos' Taverna, where guests are treated to Greek food and a stage show inspired by the hit musical. Tickets are around 1,340-1,535 kronor.

And if all goes according to plan, it will come to the British capital in spring 2018. There are also plans to set it up in Germany in the coming years – and why not the rest of the world…?

"I haven't thought that far ahead yet. But the possibility is of course there. If it is a success in London it probably works all over the world. Today it attracts both those who grew up with Abba and an entirely new generation that grew up with Mamma Mia. The musical will soon have been seen by 60 million people around the world," Ulvaeus told DN.