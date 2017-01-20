Lost photographs of David Bowie found after 40 years

Stefan Almers with his images of David Bowie from 1976 which were left undeveloped for 40 years. Photo: Private

A Swedish photographer's lost images of David Bowie which were left undeveloped and forgotten in a box for 40 years are finally being exhibited, a year after the icon's death.

Photographer Stefan Almers took the pictures of a 29-year-old Bowie during his concert at Stockholm's Royal Tennis Hall on the Isolar tour, his "Thin White Duke" era.

"In 1976 I was working around the clock as a commercial photographer, so the black and white negatives were forgotten while 40 years of my life passed," Almers told The Local.

"Two months ago while moving from Stockholm to Östergötland I found them."

Almers was only 20 and at the start of his career when he stood in front of the stage at the sold-out concert and photographed the music legend, but he still managed to achieve good lighting, which has helped the images stand the test of time.

"They’re nicely lit which I enhanced slightly. The unique thing about the pictures is that he’s singing with so much feeling, and I was so close. He looks like Major Tom coming with a message from space," he said.



The Bowie photographs being shown in Stockholm. Photo: Stefan Almers

Bowie died on January 10th, 2016, and exactly a year later, Almers put his forgotten images on display at the Galleri Partout in Stockholm. They will also be shown at his new gallery in Edsbruk, before travelling to the musician’s home city of London, England.

"I’m taken aback by the huge interest in the photos. Ten of the Bowie images will be exhibited in London from April 10-16th at the 54 Gallery," he revealed.

"Word on a Wing", "Queen Bitch" and "Life on Mars?" were some of the Swede’s favourite songs performed by Bowie at the Stockholm show 40 years ago. Asked what he thinks when he looks at the rediscovered images now, four decades on, the photographer replied:

"I’d like to have them on the wall at home myself if I had the money."

Interview carried out by The Local's intern Christian Krug.