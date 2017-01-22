Another teenager shot in Malmö on Saturday night

Police cordoned off an entrance at Kantatgatan. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Yet another teenager has been shot in Sweden’s third city of Malmö — but this time the youth’s life was saved because he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

According to police, the man was shot several times, suffering severe but not life-threatening injuries to his leg.

The police were called at around a quarter to eight on Saturday evening by a man working at a grocery shop in the area around the Lindängen housing estate.

“He ran into the shop and said, ‘I’ve been shot in the leg. Ring the ambulance,” the shop worker told the local Sydsvenskan newspaper. “I saw how the the blood was streaming out of him and I rang the ambulance.”

The new shooting comes less than ten days after Ahmed Obaid, 16, an aspiring medical student, was shot dead at a bus station in Rosengård , causing an outcry against perceptions of growing gun violence in the city.

Malmö police said the man was conscious and communicative when they visited him in hospital on Saturday night.

According to police, the injured man has never been convicted of a crime, although he was unsuccessfully prosecuted last August for throwing a petrol bomb at a police car.

Police believe the man to be part of a group of young men engaged in criminal activities around Lindängen, a group of high-rise blocks built in 1971 as part of the controversial “Million Program”.

Malmö police told the newspaper that police had cordoned off the entrance to the stairwell on Kantatgatan where they believed the shooting took place, and were now carrying out forensic investigations.

According to local police the shooting is being treated as an attempted murder. No suspects have yet been identified.