Volvo recalls thousands of cars worldwide

A Volvo V90 being prepared for a commercial shoot. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Car maker Volvo is recalling 8,200 cars around the world because of potentially faulty airbags.

The recall affects 1,200 cars sold in Sweden, including the new Volvo V90 series, and 7,000 cars sold abroad, reports the Expressen tabloid.

Volvo's supplier and business partner for its self-driving cars, Autoliv, alerted Volvo to a faulty airbag trigger and advised it to recall those cars that had it installed.

"The had a quality problem during a certain period of production. It could happen that there are problems when the airbag is to be deployed," a Volvo Cars spokesperson told Expressen.

No known incidents or accidents have been reported in relation to the airbags.

Last autumn Volvo recalled 127,000 of its vehicles after a separate fault causing the air conditioning to leak water, which could cause the airbags to malfunction, was discovered.