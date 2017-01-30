US embassy in Sweden issues advice on Trump travel ban

A New York rally protesting against the executive order. Photo: TT

After Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US caused widespread confusion, the US Embassy in Sweden has issued a statement offering advice to those affected by the executive order.

Nationals of the seven countries affected by US President Donald Trump's travel ban have been advised not to schedule a visa appointment or pay visa fees for the time being, the US Embassy in Sweden said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"Visa issuance to nationals of the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification," the embassy said.

It also warned citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries not to attend visa appointments if they had already scheduled them, saying anyone who tried to do so would "not be permitted entry to the Embassy/Consulate".

The embassy will announce any changes affecting travellers to the United States "as soon as that information is available", it added. Anyone concerned that they might be affected or seeking help with a visa application can contact the embassy's customer services department by phone or email.

The ban has caused confusion around the world, including in Sweden where thousands of dual-nationality holding citizens could be affected. The US Embassy's update does not explicitly comment on how the rules impact those with dual nationality in particular. The Local contacted the embassy for clarification of the matter.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said it had been difficult to get clear details from the US, telling broadcaster SVT on Sunday evening: "The latest, unconfirmed word is that Swedish-Iranians will not be allowed in [to the US]." The Foreign Ministry is due to meet with the US chargé d'affaires on Monday to discuss the issue.

Wallström also called the US ruling "regrettable" and said it would increase distrust and conflict, while the American-British husband of Sweden's Princess Madeleine labelled the executive order "shameful" and "ignorant".

Around 90,000 people of Iranian background live in Sweden, of which 50-60,000 have dual citizenship. The Swedish-Iranian Association (Iranska riksförbundet) has asked Foreign Minister Wallström to emphasize to the US Embassy about how big a concern the ban is for many Swedish citizens.