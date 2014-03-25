Why do Swedes always eat waffles on March 25th?

Advertisement

March 25th marks Våffeldagen in Sweden, where people celebrate by enjoying a waffle in all its crispy glory. In Sweden, the waffles are often enjoyed with cream and jam, with berries, or sometimes plain with no topping at all.

But forgive us, we're waffling on.

The interesting thing about Waffle Day is how the tradition came about. It wasn't always a dessert-themed day, previously having a holier but less delicious meaning.

Instead of Våffeldagen, the day was known as "Vårfrudagen" (Our Lady Day), a celebration of the day the angel Gabriel visited Mary to tell her she would give birth to Jesus, according to Catholic doctrine.

The Swedish name Vårfrudagen sounds so similar to Våffeldagen (especially if you have a mouthful of waffle) that Swedes went with it.

Really, it's no surprise.

Sweden is very proud of its baked goods and never passes up a chance to honour them (and give a boost to the patisserie industry) with a national day. In February, it's semla day where the entire country goes bananas for massive creamy buns, while October 4th is the day for celebrating the cinnamon bun.