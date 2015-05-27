Your ultimate guide to the best shopping spots in Stockholm

Advertisement

1. Östermalm/Norrmalm

With high-end fashion stores, stunning eighteenth century buildings, opulent restaurants and a harbour packed with luxury boats, Östermalm is the most exclusive district in Stockholm.

Walk down Biblioteksgatan and its nearby streets to find global brands including Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton as well as high-end stores flying the flag for Nordic fashion and jewellery such as H&M-owned &Other Stories, Filippa K, COS, Acne Studios, Efva Attling and Tiger of Sweden.

Head to Norrmalm to the west of Östermalm to walk down Drottninggatan. It can feel rather too busy at times, but it's the most well-known shopping street in Stockholm and a sure bet for popular high-street brands such as H&M, Stadium, Kicks, Zara and Arket. Swedish department store chain Åhlens' flagship store is located at Sergels Torg and sells among other things clothes, makeup and home interior.

To feel most like a king or queen, head down Hamngatan to the iconic department store Nordiska kompaniet – Stockholm's answer to London's famous Harrods – which is frequently visited by celebrities and the Swedish royal family. The store opened in 1915, and much effort has been made to keep the original details of the striking building which features five levels of high quality fashion, temporary Scandinavian design and luxury food.

Plus don't miss Östermalm's Mood Gallerian, a fashionable indoor mall designed to make you feel like you're strolling down cobbled streets outdoors, complete with speakers playing out birdsongs.

In Östermalm you'll even find a shopping mall with its own historic spa. In the Sturegallerian mall that opened at Stureplan in 1885 you'll find exclusive luxury fashion boutiques, restaurants and cafés. After a long and exhausting day of shopping you can get different relaxing treatments or visit all kinds of saunas and a Turkish bath in the in-house spa.

How to get there: From T-Centralen you can walk here in less than 20 minutes. Alternatively, take the red metro line and get off at Östermalmstorg, or the blue line to Kungsträdgården.

2. Södermalm

The island of Södermalm or "Söder" as it is known by locals, has a cool, stylish and creative vibe. The neighbourhood SoFo, south of Folkungagatan, offers a wide variety of interesting stores and cosy cafés.

The perfect mix of all the latest in Swedish design can be found at Grandpa, which features hip brands including Blankens, Nudie Jeans, Swedish Stockings and Rodebjer.

For bargain hunters, second hand is the way to go and Södermalm has some really good vintage stores including Artikel2 (formerly knonw as Emmaus), Beyond Retro, Stadsmissionen and the brilliant Smiley Vintage concept store, where used garments are brought back to life with new cuts and innovative designs. Don't forget to read The Local's guide to our 15 favourite vintage shops in Stockholm.

For foodies, the street Renstiernas gata has some really cool organic grocery spots, for example Rot Butik & Kök.

Advertisement

Hermans is a true heaven for vegans. They serve a large buffet with plant-based dishes and desserts with flavors and influences from many different cultures. Make sure to get there early because it can get pretty busy.

The whole area around Nytorget is a paradise for foodie hipsters, with places like Blue Light Yokohama, Ai Ramen, Nytorget 6 or Urban Deli.

The west part of Söder is called Hornstull. Close to the metro station down by the water you can find a flea market every weekend from April until the end of September. It's complete with food trucks and bargains galore. In the summer you can also spend some time at the small beach next to it.

For amazing views of Stockholm make a stop at Södra Teatern, in the Slussen district, where you can eat, drink and mingle with the island's hip locals. On the street next to it you will find Omnipollos Hatt with some of the best pizza and beer in town. The iconic Gondolen restaurant on top of the Katarinahissen elevator – also fantastic for views of Stockholm – reopened in 2023 after years of renovations.

How to get there: Take the green or red metro line and get off at Slussen, or have a look at public transport operator SL's app for bus lines that will take you to various parts of Södermalm.

Advertisement

3. Vasastan

The hidden gem in Stockholm, Vasastan, is often overlooked but offers some great options. The area's relatively new shopping district offers plenty of high-street brands alongside more original stores and a growing selection of tranquil coffee spots to take a rest in.

One of the most unusual shops in the area, Old Touch sells vintage ware from the 1800s to the 1970s at decent prices. Look no further if you're after a corset, a petticoat or a pair of platform shoes. Vasastan also has some first class antique stores.

On Torsgatan you'll find Acne Archive, where you can score clothes from hipster denim and clothing brand Acne's previous collections at bargain prices. Vasastan is also home to Plagg, which also sells classic Swedish womenswear brands including Filippa K, Odd Molly and Nudie Jeans.

If you're tired from pounding the streets, stop for a stroll in pretty green space Vasaparken.

How to get there: Take the green line and get off at Odenplan, or take bus 50 and get off at Vasaparken, or alternatively bus 53 to Odenplan or the commuter train to Oden

Advertisement

4. Kungsholmen

Just a few streets away from the gorgeous promenade Norr Mälarstrand, Kungsholmen presents some hassle-free shopping possibilities slightly off the beaten track.

For more mainstream shopping, try Västermalmsgallerian, located right by Fridhemsplan. This moderately sized mall offers a decent selection of affordable high-street stores for men and women, and is less busy than some of its bigger cousins on Östermalm.

Kungsholmen's branch of Granit is worth checking out if you love Swedish homeware and furniture. Plus at Fridhemsplan you'll also find Swedish department store Åhlens, which sells beauty, fashion and soft furnishings and offers a more peaceful shopping experience than at its Sergels Torg location.

Affordable family-run restaurants, cosy cafés and no-frills pubs aplenty are also available in this neck of the woods. Try for instance AG for meat lovers, Gossip with street food from Bangladesh, Bar Olé Olé for the most genuine Spanish tapas experience you can get in Stockholm, or Xarcuteria for more upmarket tapas.

How to get there: Take the green or blue line and get off at Fridhemsplan, or alternatively take bus 54 from Klarabergsviadukten or 50 from Vasagatan.

Advertisement

5. Gamla Stan

With its narrow alleyways and stunning old buildings, Gamla Stan (which means "Old Town") is one of the most beautiful areas in the Swedish capital. Stockholm was founded here in 1252, and surprisingly little has changed since then.

Enjoy meandering along the cobbled streets and dipping into lovely yellow buildings hosting small artisan shops. Iris Hantverk on Västerlånggatan is one of the top spots for Nordic handicrafts and sells good quality design pieces alongside tasteful Swedish souvenirs.

On the same street you'll find Made in Stockholm which sells classic and contemporary ceramics, glassware and textile. Over on Österlånggatan you'll find Blågungan Hantverk & Design, which features unique furniture and homeware as well as jewellery.

Gamla stan also offers a great selection of stores for kids. Be sure to check out Kalejdoskop on Stora Nygatan for quality children's toys.

We recommend exploring the area before committing to any purchases as some stores offer more inflated tourist prices than others.

Similarly, do your research before dining in the neighbourhood's restaurants, where the food doesn't always match the truly delightful atmosphere in this area. Our top tips are Tradition and Pharmarium.

How to get there: You can walk here from T-Centralen in less than 10 minutes. Alternatively take the green or red line and get off at Gamla stan. Bus 53 is also available from Vasagatan – get off at Mälartorget.

Advertisement

6. Further afield

Sometimes you just need a one-stop-shop where you can grab everything from clothing to electronics, home furnishings and sports equipment.

Mall of Scandinavia is Sweden's biggest shopping centre (take the commuter train or bus to Solna). A visit here is an experience in itself and a must-do for the dedicated shopper, but if you're looking for something smaller and less stressful, then Täby Centrum is one of Stockholm's more pleasant mega malls, with shops including a large Apple store and Clas Ohlson, where you can source everything from lightbulbs to drills. This is also a handy beauty spot – Lyko is the place to go for a top haircut or colour.

Other large shopping centres on the outskirts of the capital include Heron City (where you can also go bowling, watch a movie or choose from a wide range of chain restaurants). Next door you'll find the largest Ikea store in Sweden, which in itself is an experience.

Liljeholmstorget in Liljeholmen is close to a lake and picnic area if you're sick of being indoors, there's also Kista Galleria north of Stockholm and Farsta Centrum (which includes several outdoor cafes and is close to Farsta Strand).

Article first published in 2015 and updated in 2023.