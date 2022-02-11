Read news from:
LEARNING SWEDISH

Nine unique words you need to date in Sweden

Here are nine unique (and often untranslatable) Swedish words you should know about before you start dating in Sweden.

Published: 18 August 2015 14:56 CEST
Updated: 11 February 2022 16:58 CET
If your date goes well, you might become familiar with the word 'knullrufs'. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT

1. Fika

As you probably know, fika is a Swedish word for a coffee and cake break. You can have a fika with a friend, a relative or a colleague. You can also get asked to go for a fika by someone who fancies you, or someone you’ve already slept with (but perhaps barely spoken to). If the whole thing sounds confusing – it is. But if you’re confident you are being hit on, the word for this is ragga.

2. Mambo 

Once you’re pretty sure the person you’re drinking coffee and/or sleeping with likes you in a more romantic way, it might be time to check out their living situation.

As well as finding out whether or not they’re married (gift), consider also investigating if they are a mambo – the word for someone who lives at home with their mother. It rhymes with sambo, the word for a live-in boyfriend or girlfriend. That’s probably a no-no as well, but we’ll let you be the judge. Given the difficulties of finding an apartment in Sweden’s major cities, you should be aware of broken-up sambos who are temporarily still flat-sharing.

3. Bonusbarn

If your new partner isn’t married, cheating or still stuck in their parents’ nest, if they’re over 30, there’s a good chance they might be divorced (frånskild). Thanks to Swedish gender equality, any children involved usually spend alternate weeks with each parent, which means you could quickly end up spending a lot of time with them too. The word for children in Swedish is barn and the word for stepchildren is bonusbarn, putting a delightfully positive spin on preparing to spend Valentine’s Day with little Jonas or Jessica alongside your new lover.

4. Nota

This is the word for a receipt or bill in Sweden. Worth learning as you will almost always be expected to pay your share of any dinner, drink or fika date.

5. Kyss

It’s good to be aware of the difference between kyss and puss in Swedish. The former is more passionate and is pronounced something like “shiss”; the latter is more of a peck and far more innocent than it sounds in English. Puss is often put on the end of text messages sent between (usually female) friends. So you needn’t worry that your colleague is either trying to get intimate with you or commenting on that spot on your chin. By the way kiss is the Swedish word for, well, pee, so be careful how you use that one too.

6. Mysa

A bit like the English word “snuggle”, you’ll hopefully be doing plenty of this with your new squeeze if you’ve managed to navigate your way through all the fikas and the bonusbarn. But don’t jump to conclusions if your partner mentions mysa when talking about how they spent their afternoon while you were at the supermarket. You can mysa on your own at home by the fire or in a warm pub. It’s a bit like the Danish word “hygge”, a concept for “cosy time”.

7. Systembolaget

The name for Sweden’s state-run alcohol store empire. It shuts at 7pm on weekdays in big cities and at 3pm on Saturdays. It is not open on Sundays. Swedes can be shy and socially awkward, so if you’re staying in rather than going out with your new lover, you might also want to stock up on some wine ahead of the weekend.

8. Knullrufs

Well done, your relationship is blooming and you’re having a great time in the bedroom. Knullrufs is a unique Swedish word for messy “bed hair” after a roll in the hay. The first half of the word is considered slightly offensive, so best avoid using this one in front of your future in-laws (svärföräldrar).

9. Orka

This is a very common verb in Swedish meaning “to have the energy”. So when your partner says “jag orkar inte” in the bedroom, it means they’d rather catch up on sleep. This is of course fair enough, but if it starts happening regularly, it could mean you’re on the road to splitting up (separera) or skilsmässa (that divorce we mentioned earlier) and having to start all over again with that first awkward fika.

This article was written by Maddy Savage in 2015 and updated in 2022.

LEARNING SWEDISH

NAKED SHOCK! And the other unique tabloid words you’ll see in Sweden

You won't learn them in your Swedish for Immigrants class and you probably won't even hear them in daily conversation. But you can't avoid them, because they are splashed across every tabloid frontpage in Sweden. Here's what they mean.

Published: 21 January 2022 12:06 CET
Two frontpages by the Expressen and Aftonbladet tabloids in 2004, promising among other things a "jätteguide" ("giant guide") to the Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

There’s a whole category of Swedish words known as kvällstidningsord or “tabloid words”.

These words are often composed to be as shocking or exciting as possible, to stand out – originally on the front pages of newspapers, now more often as clickbait on headlines online. They’re often written in uppercase letters, sometimes with an exclamation point.

Kvällstidningsord are often compound words, featuring a suffix or prefix designed to emphasise the intended message. Some examples in recent press could be skandalprinsen (“scandal prince”) or bensinpopulister (“petrol populists”). It is relatively easy to form compound words in Swedish when compared with English, meaning that the language lends itself to creating kvällstidningsord.

The most famous one of them all is probably nakenchock, which can be translated as “shocking nakedness” (or literally “naked shock”), which can be used to describe everything from someone dropping their clothes to make a point, or a celebrity accidentally showing off a little bit too much of their body in an Instagram post.

The word chock (“shock”) can be used in combination with many other words, for example chockbilderna (“shock photos”),

More common compound words such as superstjärna or rockhjälte (“superstar”, “rock hero”) could also be classified as kvällstidningsord, as the endings “star” and “hero” emphasise that the person in question was particularly talented or good.

Kvällstidningsord can also be single words featured in headlines, such as hemligt (“secret”), skvaller (“gossip”) or avslöjar (“reveal”), designed to make the reader feel as if they are about to read something secret or forbidden, which is only now seeing the light of day for the first time.

Common words included in kvällstidningsord include -kupp (“coup”), as in kärlekskupp (“love coup”), as well as words to do with money, sex or violence, such as sexchef (“sex boss”) or pengabråk (“money squabbles”), both from this article.

Jätte (“giant”) is another common prefix for a kvällstidningsord, as in this example of a jätteutbrott (“giant outbreak”).

Another identifying feature of a kvällstidningsord is the fact that it is not always immediately obvious as to what it means without the context of the article it describes. How would you define bensinpopulist or a kärlekskupp, for example?

Have you come across any good kvällstidningsord? Let us know in the comments below!

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

