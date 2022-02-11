For members
Nine unique words you need to date in Sweden
Here are nine unique (and often untranslatable) Swedish words you should know about before you start dating in Sweden.
Published: 18 August 2015 14:56 CEST
Updated: 11 February 2022 16:58 CET
If your date goes well, you might become familiar with the word 'knullrufs'. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
NAKED SHOCK! And the other unique tabloid words you’ll see in Sweden
You won't learn them in your Swedish for Immigrants class and you probably won't even hear them in daily conversation. But you can't avoid them, because they are splashed across every tabloid frontpage in Sweden. Here's what they mean.
Published: 21 January 2022 12:06 CET
Two frontpages by the Expressen and Aftonbladet tabloids in 2004, promising among other things a "jätteguide" ("giant guide") to the Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT
