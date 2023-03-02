Read news from:
Austria
How to make marzipan cake for Småland’s national holiday

Here's our favourite recipe for marzipan cake, perfect for your 'fössta tossdan i mars' celebrations, courtesy of Swedish food writer John Duxbury.

Published: 26 February 2016 05:24 CET
Updated: 2 March 2023 09:05 CET
A cake fit for a princess (or anyone with a sweet tooth). Photo: Jakob Fridholm/Image Bank Sweden

This recipe for prinsesstårta (Princess cake), also referred to as marsipantårta (marzipan cake) first appeared in a cook book written by a teacher of three of the daughters of Sweden’s Prince Carl, back in 1948. Originally supposed to be called gröntårta (green cake), it was apparently renamed because the little princesses were such fans.

We’re rolling out our favourite version of the sweet treat in honour of Småland’s unofficial national holiday today, fössta tossdan i mars.

Prinsesstårta (Princess cake) has been popular for decades, despite its unusual appearance. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Summary

Serves: 8 – 12

Preparation: 30 minutes

Cooking: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the sponge

4 large eggs

115g (1/2 cup) caster (superfine) sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

115g (1 cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

For the custard
 
300ml (1 1/4 cups) whole milk 
 
4 large eggs
 
50g (1/4 cup) caster  sugar
 
1 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour
 
1 tbsp cornflour 
 
1 tsp vanilla extract
 
For the topping
 
150g (5 oz) raspberries
 
480ml (2 cups) double (heavy) cream
 
1 tbsp icing sugar (confectioner’s sugar)
 
1 tsp vanilla extract
 
500g (1lb) marzipan
 
Green food colouring
Princess cakes topped with crowns. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Method

1. Start by making the custard filling. Place the milk into a medium pan and bring to a boil over a medium/high heat. Whilst coming to temperature place the yolks, sugar, flour and cornflour into a bowl and whisk together until smooth. When boiling, pour the milk slowly over the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Pour the custard back into the pan and whisk constantly until the custard is bubbling and has thickened.

Then pour the custard back into the bowl and press cling film onto the surface of the custard to prevent it developing a skin. Place in the fridge until needed.

2. Preheat the oven to 180C (360F, gas mark 4, fan oven 160C). Grease a deep 20cm round cake pan and dust with flour. Line the base of the pan with parchment paper and set aside.

3. For the sponge layers place the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract into a large heatproof bowl and place over a bowl of simmering water. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is warm to the touch. Remove from the heat and using an electric mixer whisk for five minutes until pale, thick and tripled in size. Sieve over the flour and carefully fold together, trying to keep as much volume as possible.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and gently level out. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until risen and golden. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for five minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.

5. To assemble the cake use a serrated knife to slice the sponge into two even layers. Spread the custard over one of the sponge layers and top with the raspberries. Place the second sponge layer on top and set aside. Whip the cream, icing sugar and vanilla together until it holds stiff peaks. Place the cream on top of the cake and using a palette knife spread it over the cake to create a domed effect.

6. To finish the cake take the marzipan and knead in a little green food colouring, kneading until the colour is even. Dust the work surface with a little icing sugar and roll out the marzipan until big enough to cover the cake. Gently drape the marzipan over the cake and smooth down the sides of the cake and trim off the excess. Best served within a few hours of assembling.

This recipe was provided courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of the Swedish Food website

FOOD & DRINK

Five sweet treats you should be able to identify if you live in Sweden

Do you know your biskvi from your bakelse? Your chokladboll from your kanelbulle? Here's a guide guaranteed to get your mouth watering.

Published: 28 September 2022 14:52 CEST
Updated: 3 February 2023 16:38 CET
Five sweet treats you should be able to identify if you live in Sweden

Kanelbulle

The most famous of all Swedish cakes outside Sweden, the classic kanelbulle (cinnamon bun) is the symbol of Sweden abroad, no doubt helped by the fact that Swedish furniture giants IKEA stock frozen buns in their food stores for customers to bake off at home.

Forget American tear-apart cinnamon rolls baked in a pan and slathered with cream cheese frosting: a classic Swedish cinnamon bun is baked individually using a yeasted dough spread with cinnamon sugar and butter. The dough is then rolled up, sliced into strips which are then stretched out and knotted into buns, baked, glazed with sugar syrup and sprinkled with pearl sugar.

Home-made varieties skip the stretching and knotting step, rolling the cinnamon-sprinkled dough into a spiral instead which, although less traditional, tastes just as good.

Kanelbullar in Sweden often include a small amount of Sweden’s favourite spice: cardamom. If you’re a fan of cardamom, try ordering the kanelbulle‘s even more Swedish cousin, the kardemummabulle or cardamom bun, which skips the cinnamon entirely and goes all-out on cardamom instead.

Sweden celebrates cinnamon bun day (kanelbullens dag) on October 4th.

Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank.sweden.se

Chokladboll

A great option if you want a smaller cake for your fika, the chokladboll or ‘chocolate ball’ is a perfect accompaniment to coffee – some recipes even call for mixing cold coffee into the batter.

They aren’t baked and are relatively easy to make, meaning they are a popular choice for parents (or grandparents) wanting to involve children in the cake-making process.

Chokladbollar are a simple mix of sugar, oats, melted butter and cocoa powder, with the optional addition of vanilla or coffee, or occasionally rum extract. They are rolled into balls which are then rolled in desiccated coconut (or occasionally pearl sugar), and placed in the fridge to become more solid.

Some bakeries or cafés also offer dadelbollar or rawbollar/råbollar (date or raw balls), a vegan alternative made from dried dates and nuts blended together with cocoa powder.

Chocolate ball day (chokladbollens dag) falls on May 11th.

Photo: Magnus Carlsson/imagebank.sweden.se

Prinsesstårta

The lime-green prinsesstårta or ‘princess cake’ may look like a modern invention with it’s brightly-coloured marzipan covering, but it has been around since the beginning of the 1900s, and is named after three Swedish princesses, Margareta, Märta and Astrid, who were supposedly especially fond of the cake.

The cake consists of a sponge bottom spread with jam, crème pâtissière and a dome of whipped cream, covered in green marzipan and some sort of decoration, often a marzipan rose.

Prinsesstårtor can also be served in individual portions, small slices of a log which are then referred to as a prinsessbakelse.

Although the cakes are popular all year round, in the Swedish region of Småland, prinsesstårta is eaten on the first Thursday in March, due to this being the unofficial national day of the Småland region (as the phrase första torsdagen i mars is pronounced fössta tossdan i mass in the Småland dialect).

Since 2004, the Association of Swedish Bakers and Confectioners has designated the last week of September as prinsesstårtans vecka (Princess cake day).

Photo: Sinikka Halme, Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0.

Budapestbakelse

Belonging to the more traditional cakes, a Budapestbakelse or “Budapest slice” is a type of rulltårta or “roll cake” similar to a Swiss roll, consisting of a light and crispy cake made from whipped egg whites, sugar and hazelnut, filled with whipped cream and fruit, often chopped conserved peaches, nectarines or mandarines, and rolled into a log.

The log is then sliced into individual portions and drizzled with chocolate, then often topped with whipped cream and a slice of fruit. 

Despite its name, the Budapest slice has nothing to do with the city of Budapest – it was supposedly invented by baker Ingvar Strid in 1926 and received the name due to Strid’s love for the Hungarian capital.

Of course, the Budapestbakelse also has its own day – May 1st.

Kanelbullar (left), chokladbollar (centre) and biskvier (right). Photo: Tuukka Ervasti/imagebank.sweden.se

Biskvi

Another smaller cake, a biskvi (pronounced like the French biscuit), consists of an almond biscuit base, covered in buttercream (usually chocolate flavoured), and dark chocolate.

Different variants of biskvier exist, such as a Sarah Bernhardt, named after the French actress of the same name, which has chocolate truffle instead of buttercream.

You might also spot biskvier with white chocolate, often with a hallon (raspberry) or citron (lemon) filling, or even saffransbiskvier around Christmastime.

Chokladbiskviens dag is celebrated on November 11th.

