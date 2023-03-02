How to make marzipan cake for Småland’s national holiday

This recipe for prinsesstårta (Princess cake), also referred to as marsipantårta (marzipan cake) first appeared in a cook book written by a teacher of three of the daughters of Sweden’s Prince Carl, back in 1948. Originally supposed to be called gröntårta (green cake), it was apparently renamed because the little princesses were such fans. We’re rolling out our favourite version of the sweet treat in honour of Småland’s unofficial national holiday today, fössta tossdan i mars. Summary Serves: 8 – 12 Preparation: 30 minutes Cooking: 30 minutes Ingredients For the sponge 4 large eggs 115g (1/2 cup) caster (superfine) sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 115g (1 cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

For the custard 300ml (1 1/4 cups) whole milk 4 large eggs 50g (1/4 cup) caster sugar 1 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour 1 tbsp cornflour 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the topping

150g (5 oz) raspberries

480ml (2 cups) double (heavy) cream

1 tbsp icing sugar (confectioner’s sugar)

1 tsp vanilla extract

500g (1lb) marzipan

Green food colouring

Method

1. Start by making the custard filling. Place the milk into a medium pan and bring to a boil over a medium/high heat. Whilst coming to temperature place the yolks, sugar, flour and cornflour into a bowl and whisk together until smooth. When boiling, pour the milk slowly over the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Pour the custard back into the pan and whisk constantly until the custard is bubbling and has thickened.

Then pour the custard back into the bowl and press cling film onto the surface of the custard to prevent it developing a skin. Place in the fridge until needed.

2. Preheat the oven to 180C (360F, gas mark 4, fan oven 160C). Grease a deep 20cm round cake pan and dust with flour. Line the base of the pan with parchment paper and set aside.

3. For the sponge layers place the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract into a large heatproof bowl and place over a bowl of simmering water. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is warm to the touch. Remove from the heat and using an electric mixer whisk for five minutes until pale, thick and tripled in size. Sieve over the flour and carefully fold together, trying to keep as much volume as possible.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and gently level out. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until risen and golden. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for five minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.

5. To assemble the cake use a serrated knife to slice the sponge into two even layers. Spread the custard over one of the sponge layers and top with the raspberries. Place the second sponge layer on top and set aside. Whip the cream, icing sugar and vanilla together until it holds stiff peaks. Place the cream on top of the cake and using a palette knife spread it over the cake to create a domed effect.

6. To finish the cake take the marzipan and knead in a little green food colouring, kneading until the colour is even. Dust the work surface with a little icing sugar and roll out the marzipan until big enough to cover the cake. Gently drape the marzipan over the cake and smooth down the sides of the cake and trim off the excess. Best served within a few hours of assembling.

This recipe was provided courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of the Swedish Food website