Advertisement

Sweden attack suspect denied request for Sunni Muslim lawyer

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 April 2017
07:07 CEST+02:00
stockholm attackterrorismcourtnews

Share this article

Sweden attack suspect denied request for Sunni Muslim lawyer
Drottninggatan the morning after the attack. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 April 2017
07:07 CEST+02:00
The prime suspect in the Stockholm truck has demanded that his state-appointed lawyer be replaced with a Sunni Muslim – a request that was refused, according to official court documents.

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national believed to have symphathized with jihadist groups, is being held on suspicion of driving a stolen truck into pedestrians on a busy street in central Stockholm before it crashed into a department store. Four people were killed and 15 others injured.

Akilov, a construction worker who had been refused permanent residency in Sweden, was arrested several hours after the attack in Märsta, a suburb around 40 kilometres north of central Stockholm.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a court document seen by AFP, Akilov's state-appointed lawyer Johan Eriksson said his client had asked him to “relieve himself of his mission”, saying he “expressly wanted to be defended by a Sunni Muslim”.

Akilov had argued that “only a lawyer of this faith could assert his interests in the best way”, the statement said.

But judge Malou Lindblom dismissed the request “for lack of sufficient reasons”, in a written decision sent to AFP.

Akilov was due to appear in court at 10am on Tuesday for a magistrate to decide whether to remand him in custody.

READ ALSO: How Sweden responded to the Stockholm attack

stockholm attackterrorismcourtnews

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Getting my MBA in Stockholm had a significant impact on my career'

Many expats come to Sweden for love. But not all of them manage to transform a physical move into a career move as well. Head of Tax Transformation at KPMG Sweden tells The Local how he did it and how the Stockholm School of Economics helped.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

25 ways Stockholm has become more international in the past year

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

Related articles

The Norwegians are coming! But what are they doing in Sweden?

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Cherry blossoms in Kungsträdgården, Stockholm

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

QUIZ: Which of these Swedish towns is the furthest north?

Meet the two cops who caught the Stockholm terror suspect

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six super Swedish family Easter traditions
  2. Touching tributes to dog who was fifth victim of Stockholm attack
  3. Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong
  4. Sweden attack suspect denied request for Sunni Muslim lawyer
  5. Why deporting the Stockholm terror suspect was not a straightforward task
Advertisement
Advertisement