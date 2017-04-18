Advertisement

Swedish stats icon Hans Rosling awarded posthumous prize by UN

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 April 2017
07:37 CEST+02:00
hans roslingstatsstatisticiangapminderununited nationsnews

Hans Rosling pictured giving a talk in Stockholm in 2015. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
Swedish statistics icon and health professor Hans Rosling has been posthumously honoured with a UN prize in recognition of his creative presentations on global health and poverty, it has been announced.

First established by the UN General Assembly in 1981, the United Nations Population Award will this year be jointly awarded to Rosling and community organization the Association of Traditional Chiefs of Niger. The award "recognizes outstanding achievements in population and health," according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Rosling, who died from pancreatic cancer in February, was a medical doctor and former professor at the Karolinska Institute, but was best known to most on the international stage for his engaging talks on numbers and facts. His presentations have chalked up millions of views on Youtube.

READ ALSO: 'The loss of Hans Rosling is keenly felt at a time when fake news is rife'

"Among his contributions were creative presentations on global health and poverty," the UNFPA noted, adding that he "regularly gave pro bono presentations to educate and raise awareness of global health issues".

Rosling also co-founded the Gapminder Foundation, an organization that aims to explain developments in the world by using statistics.

The United Nations Population Award will be handed out at the end of June. 

