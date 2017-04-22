Advertisement

Swedes on the march for science

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 April 2017
15:22 CEST+02:00
science

Share this article

Swedes on the march for science
Protesters at the Stockholm March for Science at Medborgarplatsen on Saturday. Photo: Marc Femenia/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 April 2017
15:22 CEST+02:00
People rallied against fake news and 'alternative facts' in five Swedish cities on Saturday, as part of a global March for Science initiative.

The March for Science demonstrations had been organised in response to what is seen as mounting political pressure on facts-based evidence.

 

The casualties of this assault, say organisers, include efforts to fight climate change, the teaching of evolution and sexual health and budgets for vital research.

 

In an opinion piece in Dagens Nyheter co-written with four members of the Swedish science community, the Swedish Minister for the Environment Karolina Skog wrote: 

 

"Populist forces question research results and choose data and information financed by actors with vested interests, and even use 'alternative facts'' that better fit their purposes. We need a stronger role for science in decision making."

 

Sweden's March for Science was held in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Uppsala, Umeå and Luleå. 

science

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

VIDEO: Mystery blue fireball lights up Swedish night sky

Discovery of 1.6 BILLION-year-old fossils could change what you know about life on Earth

Acupuncture could help your baby stop crying: study

Swedish pupils gain ground in global education rankings

This tiny bird can fly for ten months straight: scientists

Long-term damage seen from brain injuries: Swedish study

Mother bears use 'human shields' against killer males

'In Sweden, people from all positions mix together more'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,769 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag
  2. Here's what you can get from Sweden's property market for one million
  3. Sweden summons Russia envoy over reports of Chechnya anti-gay violence
  4. Neo-Nazis to attend iconic Swedish political festival
  5. Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement