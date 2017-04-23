Advertisement

Gothenburg fighting 'increasing' rat attacks

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 April 2017
10:34 CEST+02:00
Gothenburg is facing a growing rat problem, with pest control call-outs increasing by nearly 20 percent over the last three years, according to reports.

The city’s park and nature authority is currently carrying out pest control in 52 different locations around the city and pest control firm Anticimex has received seen a 20 percent increase in call-ours since 2014, reports newspaper Göteborgs-Posten (GP).

And these figures only apply to green areas in the city that come under the jurisdiction of the park and nature authority, so don’t take municipal property or private land into account, park manager Rakel Berglund told GP.

The rodent infestation has been particularly noticeable at Gothenburg Cathedral in the centre of the city, reports news agency TT.

“You should come here at six or seven in the evening. Or in the morning around five. At that time the rats are running around everywhere. There are plenty,” said Tommy Saar, pest control technician with Anticimex.

READ ALSO: Eeeeeeeek! Gigantic rat swims up Swede's toilet

In Stockholm, the rat problem has not become so serious that the Swedish Chemicals Agency (Kemikalieinspektionen) considers it to pose a risk to public health.

Reports of rat infestations were also on the up in the capital last year, in particular in the Östermalm district, reports TT.

