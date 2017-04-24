Advertisement

Hundreds join kippah walk in northern Sweden to protest against Nazi threats

The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 April 2017
07:40 CEST+02:00
umeåanti-semitismjewishkippah walk

Share this article

Hundreds join kippah walk in northern Sweden to protest against Nazi threats
Sunday's kippah walk through Umeå. Photo: André Larsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 April 2017
07:40 CEST+02:00
Hundreds of people took part in a kippah walk in the northern Swedish town of Umeå on Sunday, in support of the local Jewish association which has decided to close its centre following Nazi threats.

The Jewish Association in Umeå earlier this month described having received threatening e-mails and having had its buildings vandalized with swastika stickers and the phrase “we know where you live”.

It said it had decided to end its activities after its members said they felt unsafe.

"Too many things have happened lately which mean that Jewish parents don't feel safe having their kids at the schools. Our children shouldn't need to live in a world where they have to be ashamed for what they are, but it's not possible to operate if people are scared," its spokesperson Carinne Sjöberg told public broadcaster SVT at the time.

On Sunday hundreds of people marched through Umeå in a kippah walk organized by The Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, reports SVT.

Several local politicians, representing both the centre-left Social Democrats and centre-right Moderate party, took part in the walk as well as Israel's ambassador Isaac Bachman and the vicar of the Umeå branch of the Swedish Church.

Sweden has been battling anti-Semitism for years, and the country's interior minister Anders Ygeman earlier this month called the situation in Umeå “completely unacceptable.”

“We're seeing how Jewish and Muslim associations are being exposed to hatred and threats. That's why the government has trebled support for their security work. That's why we have doubled the number of police officers investigating hate crimes,” he told the TT news agency earlier in April.

READ ALSO: Jewish centre closes after Nazi threats

READ ALSO: How Malmö wants to tackle anti-Semitism

READ ALSO: My day as a kippah-wearing Jew in Malmö

umeåanti-semitismjewishkippah walk

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

Jewish centre in northern Sweden closes following Nazi threats

Here's PewDiePie's message to critics after anti-Semitism controversy

Disney drops YouTube star PewDiePie after anti-Semitic jokes

Police launch probe into Umeå inferno

Sweden hits back at anti-Semitism accusations

Swedish nationalists sack MP accused of anti-Semitic slur

Swedish paper criticized for 'anti-Semitic' Trump cartoon

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,723 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man stabbed on board Swedish train
  2. Sweden arrests another suspect over Stockholm attack
  3. 30cm snow in April? Please tell us you're joking, Sweden!
  4. Police were poorly equipped for Stockholm attack, officers say
  5. Swedish anti-terror measures to get political backing
Advertisement
Advertisement