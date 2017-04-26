Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader

US president Donald Trump. Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

US president Donald Trump is the Swedes' least favourite among international leaders, according to a new survey.

The survey by the Gothenburg University-based SOM Institute, a centre which investigates society, public opinion and media, asked people to rate how much they like or dislike certain international leaders.

On a scale from 50 (like) to -50 (dislike), Trump was given a score of -39, the lowest score any leader has received since the institute first began asking the question in its 2000 poll.

Russian president Vladimir Putin came a close second at -35 in the most recent poll, a significant drop in his popularity compared to the last surveys in 2011 (when he got a score of -16) and 2000 (-8). Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has got the third worst-ever score, -32 in the 2011 survey.

Former US president George W Bush got -7 in 2000 and Barack Obama +23 in 2011.

Hillary Clinton meanwhile got a popularity score of +10 in the new survey, and German chancellor Angela Merkel +16, the highest score of any leader in the 2016 poll. The best-ever score in these surveys went to then Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg in 2011, after the Utøya attack (+24).

The 2016 survey was carried out during autumn and winter 2016, before Trump's comments about "last night in Sweden" in February. Another survey, by pollsters Novus for Swedish radio show Ekot, in March found ten percent of Swedes liked him, compared to 80 percent of respondents who said they disliked him.

The SOM survey, which was presented at a seminar on Tuesday, also asked people whether or not they had heard of various international figures. A total of 91 percent said they knew of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, 90 percent said they knew of Vladimir Putin, and 86 percent knew of Angela Merkel.

