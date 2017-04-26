Advertisement

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll

The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 April 2017
07:39 CEST+02:00
surveysocietyimmigrationantibiotic resistanceclimateenvironmentwarsom institutegothenburg university

Share this article

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll
What are the Swedes most worried about? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 April 2017
07:39 CEST+02:00
A new poll has asked Swedes what they worry about the most.

The survey by the Gothenburg University-based SOM Institute, a centre which investigates society, public opinion and media, asked around 20,000 people what issues or phenomena worried them the most.

Top of the list were climate change and increased antibiotic resistance. Nearly half of the respondents (49 percent) said they found these issues “very concerning” for the future.

The survey was carried out before the deadly truck attack in Stockholm on April 7th, but a total of 48 percent said they found terrorism very concerning. Next in the top-five were pollution of the environment (47 percent) and increased xenophobia (45 percent), both hotly debated topics in Sweden.

The gap between the top-five and other issues Swedes said worried them was notable. In sixth place came “increased number of refugees”, which 37 percent said they found very concerning, followed by the housing shortage (35 percent) and increased work-related stress (34 percent).

At the bottom of the list, which was presented at a seminar on Tuesday, came global epidemics, which only nine percent said they were very concerned about for the future, a new world war (10 percent), financial crisis (11 percent), widespread corruption (12 percent) and armed conflicts (15 percent).

“It is very hard to say why concern about a particular subject increases,” said Maria Solevid, a political scientist at Gothenburg University, but adds that media coverage is a factor. Antibiotic resistance, for example, has grabbed headlines in the past year which may explained why it zoomed to the top.

The survey, which was carried out in autumn and winter last year, asked people to rank specific issues from “very concerning” to “not at all concerning”. When the question was left open and people were instead asked “what do you perceive as most concerning for the future?” integration/immigration came top (25 percent, down from 28 percent in 2015) followed by EU/international issues (seven percent).

surveysocietyimmigrationantibiotic resistanceclimateenvironmentwarsom institutegothenburg university

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

Did you know what you wanted to do with your life when you were 14 years old? Maybe – but probably not. But luckily students at Stockholm International School get career guidance from international CEOs, UN committee board members, foreign ministry officials, entrepreneurs, and more.

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Related articles

Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader

Why deporting the Stockholm terror suspect was not a straightforward task

Nine out of 10 Swedes would consider buying an electric car

Record numbers switch off to mark Earth Hour in Sweden

Sweden the EU's 'climate leader': report

Swedish parliament holds its first war drill in two decades

UK watchdog probes Nigel Farage over Sweden rape comments

Swedish government announces inquiry to tackle deportations of foreign workers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,752 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Facebook rape video' trio sentenced to prison
  2. Swedish steel giant SSAB donated $10k to Trump's inauguration
  3. Volvo cheers profit boost thanks to strong European demand
  4. Sweden arrests another suspect over Stockholm attack
  5. 30cm snow in April? Please tell us you're joking, Sweden!
Advertisement
Advertisement