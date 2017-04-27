Advertisement

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 April 2017
07:41 CEST+02:00
volvobusinessgothenburgmotorcar

Share this article

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden
The Volvo plant at Torslanda, Gothenburg. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 April 2017
07:41 CEST+02:00
The first new Volvo XC60 has rolled off the production line at the company's Swedish factory.

Less than two weeks after the finishing touches were put to the millionth car in Volvo's old XC60 series at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, the first of its successors in the new XC60 series was presented at the Torslanda plant in Gothenburg on Wednesday before heading for its first customer delivery.

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden


The new Volvo XC60. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

Volvo described the vehicle as a T5 Inscription AWD in the colour Crystal White.

“It's a big day for everyone at the plant,” said Torslanda vice president Magnus Nilsson.

The XC60, which was introduced in 2008, was Volvo's first mid-size SUV and the Swedish car maker's best-selling model since 2009.

The various XC models make up more than half of the company's profitability, reported the TT newswire.

volvobusinessgothenburgmotorcar

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

Did you know what you wanted to do with your life when you were 14 years old? Maybe – but probably not. But luckily students at Stockholm International School get career guidance from international CEOs, UN committee board members, foreign ministry officials, entrepreneurs, and more.

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Related articles

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing

EU antitrust watchdogs raid Swedish telecom groups

Volvo cheers profit boost thanks to strong European demand

'Sweden is a really easy country to settle into. I'd recommend it to anyone'

Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden

'The Swedish model can continue to deliver'

Spotify planning on going public, but not the traditional way

Gothenburg 'bomb' turned out to be pile of fish
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,791 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader
  2. Walpurgis Night: Why are Swedes dancing around bonfires?
  3. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  4. Sweden's asylum seeker forecast on track for 2017
  5. Top ten expat complaints to their Swedish partners
Advertisement
Advertisement