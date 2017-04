Credit: © OpenStreetMap contributors

Two men are seriously injured after their plane crashed near Älvsbyn in the northern county of Norrbotten. One of the men's injuries are described as life-threatening.

Both men were taken to the Sunderby hospital, where they are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The plane had just taken off when it crashed at Pålsträsk near Älvsbyn, with two people on board.

"The plane had crash dived almost straight into the ground, with its front end first," rescue service coordinator Per-Erik Nilsson told local media.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.